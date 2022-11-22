ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

wwisradio.com

Tomah Health Community Foundation Assisting Those in Need

This past year more than ninety patients treated at Tomah Health needed some type of additional help… whether a ride home or funds to pay for medications. To help patients, the Tomah Health Community Foundation has donated one-thousand dollars to fund the Lend a Hand program ….which hospital Quality Director Shelly Egstad says is a lifesaver.
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Elaine M. Sawyer

Elaine M. Sawyer, 93, of Tomah and formerly of Melrose, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Liberty Village Assisted Living, Tomah. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Melrose United Methodist Church, Melrose, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Melrose Cemetery.
TOMAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks

ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Carson Dewitt Jotham

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the...
SPARTA, WI
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

June E. Randle

June E. Randle, 67, of Norwalk, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, November 21, beginning at 3:45 p.m. with a prayer service and will continue until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 until the time of service.
NORWALK, WI

