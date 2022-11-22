ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allrecipes.com

Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Are up to 66% Off—These Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals

Black Friday used to mean throwing on sweatpants and sneakers after Thanksgiving dinner and driving to the store for doorbuster deals. Luckily for us, over the last few years everyone's favorite shopping holiday has transformed from a 24-hour frenzy into week- and sometimes month-long deals. This year, Black Friday came...
LehighValleyLive.com

Everything we know about Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale

With the official kickoff to Black Friday 2022 hitting Nov. 25, many retailers are offering major savings for shoppers. Walmart is having a massive Black Friday sale online and in-store with several deals across its departments, including toys and electronics. The deals will be available as part of its “Deals...
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Elite Daily

TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 Deals Include Major Home Decor Savings

Black Friday is finally here, and it’s time to strategize which deals to take advantage of during the annual shopping event. TJ Maxx is always offering exclusive discounts on home and lifestyle essentials year-round, and though the brand traditionally opts out of Black Friday festivities, it’s still worth peeping what deals they have in store for 2022 holiday shopping. Get your gift list ready for Santa shopping and keep reading to see what you can get from TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 deals.
NBC News

27+ best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale

As we near the holiday season, some retailers are opting to start their Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping event. Best Buy is one of several retailers offering Black Friday deals now, alongside Amazon, Target and Walmart. Products that are part of the deal event will be labeled online...
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
TechRadar

Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive. So, if you can find them on a discount,...
E! News

The Best BaubleBar Black Friday Deals: Get the Pisa Bracelet for Just $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
