OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
Grosjean working with Praga to develop new road-going hypercar
Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean has been working with Czech racing car manufacturer Praga to develop an all-new road-going hypercar. Grosjean, a Praga brand ambassador, set the company the target of delivering a ‘genuine uncompromised two-person road/track performance car’, and he subsequently became fully involved with the project: the Praga Bohema.
Hulkenberg heading into three months of ‘hardcore preparation’
Nico Hulkenberg says his first test day with Haas this week showed him he needs three months of “hardcore preparation” ahead of 2023. The German was named as Mick Schumacher’s replacement for next season last week and got his first taste of the current Haas car during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. After completing 110 laps, Hulkenberg admitted he was starting to feel the physical demands after three years away from regular competition and knows he has work to do ahead of his full-time return.
Inside the SCCA, episode 77
The guests on episode 77 of Inside the SCCA are two people behind a crowdsourced effort to develop a new class that’s being suggested for Club Racing. It started out as C-Spec but it looks like the club is exploring it as Touring 5. The guests are Frank Schwartz and Jonathan Wickert.
INTERVIEW: Josh Hill
Nearly a decade ago, American racer Josh Hill came close to winning the 2013 Terex Australian Supercross Championship as a member of the Dodge/Sycuan Casino/Suzuki RCH Racing Team. Hill, who was in command of the series, ultimately lost out on the title to Jake Moss in the final round at...
FIA interim Secretary General Shaila-Ann Rao leaves
The FIA has announced the departure of interim Secretary General for Sport Shaila-Ann Rao following the end of the Formula 1 season. Rao was brought in to help president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the transition period after former Secretary General for Sport and F1 Executive Director Peter Bayer left in June. Rao’s appointment raised eyebrows among some teams as she joined following a spell at Mercedes as General Counsel and then Special Advisor to Toto Wolff.
