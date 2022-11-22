Nico Hulkenberg says his first test day with Haas this week showed him he needs three months of “hardcore preparation” ahead of 2023. The German was named as Mick Schumacher’s replacement for next season last week and got his first taste of the current Haas car during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. After completing 110 laps, Hulkenberg admitted he was starting to feel the physical demands after three years away from regular competition and knows he has work to do ahead of his full-time return.

23 HOURS AGO