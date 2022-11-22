Surabhi Pathak, MD, reviews current and upcoming targeted treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. There have been exciting developments in the targeted therapy options for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) within the last couple of years. New drugs have been approved both for existing targets and for novel targets where there were previously no targeted options. In 2021 and 2022, the FDA approved multiple new drugs for advanced or metastatic NSCLC with targeted mutations.

2 DAYS AGO