Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
Tepotinib and Gefitinib Show Long OS in EGFR+ NSCLC With MET Amplification
Tepotinib plus gefitinib led to improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of tepotinib (Tepmetko) and gefitinib (Iressa) demonstrated an improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who developed MET-driven resistance to prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to findings from the final analysis of the phase 2 INSIGHT trial (NCT01982955).1.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: New Targeted Therapy Options in Advanced NSCLC
Surabhi Pathak, MD, reviews current and upcoming targeted treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. There have been exciting developments in the targeted therapy options for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) within the last couple of years. New drugs have been approved both for existing targets and for novel targets where there were previously no targeted options. In 2021 and 2022, the FDA approved multiple new drugs for advanced or metastatic NSCLC with targeted mutations.
Goals and Efficacy of the MajesTEC-1 Trial in Multiple Myeloma
Thomas G. Martin, MD, discusses the goals and efficacy outcomes of the phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial of teclistamab-cqyv for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Thomas G. Martin, MD, clinical professor of medicine and associate director of the Myeloma Program at the University of California, San Francisco; and coleader of the Cancer Immunology & Immunotherapy Program at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the goals and efficacy outcomes of the phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Reviewing Updated Survival and Subgroup Data of CheckMate9ER for RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the efficacy of the CheckMate 9ER regimen for patients with renal cell carcinoma. TARGETED ONCOLOGYTM: What were the outcomes of the phase CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) of frontline immunotherapy plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor (IO/TKI) treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?
Pralsetinib Shows Positive Phase 1/2 Results in RET Fusion+ NSCLC
Updated analysis from the phase 1/2 ARROW study evaluating pralsetinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non–small cell lung cancer showed the agent to be well tolerated and to elicit clinical activity at a dose of 400 mg daily. Treatment with pralsetinib (Gavreto) was safe and produced durable response rates...
Understanding Recent Developments in Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jia Ruan, MD, PhD, discussed the updates in the mantle cell lymphoma space, including understanding molecular pathogenesis and risk stratification for this patient population. Advances have been made in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) space due to the development and availability of many effective biological...
