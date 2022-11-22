Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Heading to the Hall of Fame
CHIEFLAND — A longtime Levy County cattleman will soon find his name amongst other distinguished individuals in the agricultural industry. Earlier this month, Don Quincey, owner of Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland, was one of two individuals announced by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame as 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Bay News 9
Accident leads to life lesson for Springstead head coach
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Old photos bring back lots of memories for Shannon Herod, coach of the Springstead High School cheer team. “I look at that like, who thought this was a good idea?" she said while looking at her old cheering photos. She says most of the memories...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland's season comes to an end in loss to Pahokee
The Chiefland Indians football team saw its season come to an end Friday night after a, 50-28, loss to Pahokee in a Class 1R-Region 4 semifinal matchup. The Indians finish the 2022 season with a (7-3) overall record. The Blue Devils (9-2) advance to the regional final and will travel to top-seeded Hawthorne on Friday, Nov. 25.
Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen
Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
Citrus County Chronicle
New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Crystal River, FL
With a location in Northern Florida, the town of Crystal River takes a lot of culinary cues from the nearby southern states. And being near the Gulf Coast, seafood is at the forefront of many restaurants in town. So, if you like southern cooking and seafood, you’re in for a...
florida-backroads-travel.com
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1861 May 13 – A meeting was held to count the votes of an election held on May 6 to select the site of the Levy County Courthouse. This election was the result of a heated controversy among the citizens of the county as to which was the most logical site to build the courthouse. In the election, three sites were considered, and the votes were divided thus: Levyville 83; Number Four 80; and Bronson Depot 48.
leesburg-news.com
Fast-growing Texas tea company takes plunge with prime retail location in Leesburg
A fast-growing Texas tea company is taking the plunge with a prime retail location in Leesburg. HTeaO has numerous stores throughout the Lone Star State and one in Lakeland here in the Sunshine State. There are also HTeaO locations in Oklahoma and New Mexico. They offer 26 different tea-based beverages in a Starbucks-like setting.
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Austin McDaniel
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Austin McDaniel, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. McDaniel is 5’9”, around 125 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. McDaniel was last seen on Nov. 16, in the Magnolia Way area of New Port Richey. If you have any information on McDaniel’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
10NEWS
Busting long COVID: Treatment in Florida shows early signs of success
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — New data shows that one in every five people who’ve had COVID-19 are still suffering from lingering symptoms. It’s a phenomenon more commonly referred to as long COVID. As doctors try to identify the cause, the Aviv Clinic in The Villages is having...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Missing 92-year-old Pasco County man found safe, deputies say
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A missing 92-year-old Pasco County man deputies have been searching for has been found safe, county deputies said. Jennings Forman was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday near S.R. 54 in the Zephyrhills area, the sheriff's office said in a previous news release. Authorities described the...
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
