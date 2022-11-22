Pembrolizumab Combo Prolongs Survival in HER2–, Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancers

Read full article on original website
Roundtable Discussion: Cho and Participants Examine Options for Second-Line Therapy in HER2+ Gastric Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, May Cho, MD, discussed with participants how their practice is impacted by the introduction of trastuzumab deruxtecan for HER2+ gastric cancer. CHOUDHARY: I generally [wouldn’t] rebiopsy, but I would do an interim CT scan or restaging within 6 weeks. If the patient is...
Salani Reviews Role of PARP Inhibition in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ritu Salani, MD, MBA, discussed multiple studies that back up the use of PARP inhibition as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. EVENT SUMMARY. At a live virtual event, Ritu Salani, MD, MBA, discussed multiple studies that back up...
Tepotinib and Gefitinib Show Long OS in EGFR+ NSCLC With MET Amplification
Tepotinib plus gefitinib led to improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of tepotinib (Tepmetko) and gefitinib (Iressa) demonstrated an improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who developed MET-driven resistance to prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to findings from the final analysis of the phase 2 INSIGHT trial (NCT01982955).1.
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
Reviewing Updated Survival and Subgroup Data of CheckMate9ER for RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the efficacy of the CheckMate 9ER regimen for patients with renal cell carcinoma. TARGETED ONCOLOGYTM: What were the outcomes of the phase CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) of frontline immunotherapy plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor (IO/TKI) treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: New Targeted Therapy Options in Advanced NSCLC
Surabhi Pathak, MD, reviews current and upcoming targeted treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. There have been exciting developments in the targeted therapy options for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) within the last couple of years. New drugs have been approved both for existing targets and for novel targets where there were previously no targeted options. In 2021 and 2022, the FDA approved multiple new drugs for advanced or metastatic NSCLC with targeted mutations.
Key Takeaways of the Survival Outcomes From the LEAP-002 Trial for HCC
Richard S. Finn, MD, discusses key takeaways of the LEAP-002 trial of frontline pembrolizumab and lenvatinib for hepatocellular carcinoma. Richard S. Finn, MD, professor of medicine in the division of hematology/oncology, department of medicine at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, discusses key takeaways of the LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593) of frontline pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Understanding Recent Developments in Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jia Ruan, MD, PhD, discussed the updates in the mantle cell lymphoma space, including understanding molecular pathogenesis and risk stratification for this patient population. Advances have been made in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) space due to the development and availability of many effective biological...
Verstovsek Highlights Future Directions for MPN Treatments
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, discussed the current MPN treatment landscape and where the field is shifting. For patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), JAK inhibition has become an important therapeutic approach for treatment. Particularly for patients with myelofibrosis (MF), JAK inhibitors have allowed for reduction in symptoms and better outcomes.
