Crown Castle volunteers at area Boys and Girls Clubs
Volunteers from Crown Castle Inc. spent Nov. 15 cleaning up four area Boys and Girls Clubs, including one along Washington Avenue in Carnegie, as part of the company’s Connected by Good initiative. During the Crown Castle Clean-Up Days, which ran Nov. 14 through 18, 1,100 employees nationwide worked to...
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne
Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city
PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
South Hills Elks Lodge collecting hides for veterans
Elks Lodge No. 2213 in the South Hills is aiming to make a difference for veterans this holiday season. The lodge, located at 2789 South Park Road, Bethel Park, is taking part in the national Elks’ Veterans Leather Program. If their local Elks lodge is participating, hunters can donate...
Pittsburgh Opera to have inaugural summer camp in July
Pittsburgh Opera will have its inaugural summer camp in July. The camp, called Bravo Academy, is designed for high school students who are interested in opera and other performing arts. Participants will receive hands-on experience with industry professionals and performers. Each instructor is a specialist in their field, selected to offer participants a broad, accurate view of the world of opera.
Belle Vernon 5-Star RB Quinton Martin on Winning WPIAL Title and Recruiting Process
PITTSBURGH — Five-star running back Quinton Martin’s three touchdowns lifted Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-3A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the Leopards first WPIAL title since 1995. Martin was simply not going to let Belle Vernon...
Butler Radio Network sold again
Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
Sculptor Dan Droz to sign books at Carnegie Museum of Art
Nationally-known sculptor Dan Droz will launch and sign copies of his new book, “Behind the Fold,” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Art. There will be a presentation moderated by Betsy Benson, publisher of Pittsburgh Magazine, where Droz will talk about his extensive body of work, including large-scale pieces installed in museums, galleries and prominent private and commercial projects, as well as a discussion of his innovative methods and themes.
Public Art Bridgeville places sculptures around the borough
BRIDGEVILLE – As spring has turned to summer and summer has turned to fall, the man in the orange checked shirt, beige pants and sun hat has been sitting reading about Bridgeville on a park bench on Washington Pike. He's been there no matter the time of day and...
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift
It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.
Pittsburgh mayor dismisses last 5 members of Art Commission, a move members call highly unusual
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey already had two vacancies to fill on the city's Art Commission. But instead, he's dismissing all five remaining members. They got the call not from the mayor or his office, but from Planning Commission staff. Mayor talks about Art Commission move: Watch the...
WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors
A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards. Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team. She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach...
10 local coffeeshops to check out in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is home to a growing lineup of independent coffeeshops. No longer are Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts your only options when it comes to enjoying one of life’s greatest simple pleasures (a great cup of coffee) outside of the house. Visiting a coffee shop on the weekend is a great budget friendly activity to enjoy anytime of the year.
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
Voting challenges in 5 Westmoreland precincts to delay certification
Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew have pre-certified results of midterm election voting in all of the county’s 307 precincts. But when they meet Monday to consider final certification of the Nov. 8 vote — in their capacity as county election board members — they’ll be limited to acting on only 302 of those polling places.
Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959
PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
