Allegheny County, PA

Crown Castle volunteers at area Boys and Girls Clubs

Volunteers from Crown Castle Inc. spent Nov. 15 cleaning up four area Boys and Girls Clubs, including one along Washington Avenue in Carnegie, as part of the company’s Connected by Good initiative. During the Crown Castle Clean-Up Days, which ran Nov. 14 through 18, 1,100 employees nationwide worked to...
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne

Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city

PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
South Hills Elks Lodge collecting hides for veterans

Elks Lodge No. 2213 in the South Hills is aiming to make a difference for veterans this holiday season. The lodge, located at 2789 South Park Road, Bethel Park, is taking part in the national Elks’ Veterans Leather Program. If their local Elks lodge is participating, hunters can donate...
Pittsburgh Opera to have inaugural summer camp in July

Pittsburgh Opera will have its inaugural summer camp in July. The camp, called Bravo Academy, is designed for high school students who are interested in opera and other performing arts. Participants will receive hands-on experience with industry professionals and performers. Each instructor is a specialist in their field, selected to offer participants a broad, accurate view of the world of opera.
Butler Radio Network sold again

Radio industry veteran Frank Iorio, who came out of retirement in August to buy the Butler Radio Network, is now selling the network to St. Barnabas Broadcasting. J.D. Turco, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Barnabas, said Wednesday, Nov. 23, the two parties have a sales agreement for $2.55 million.
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Sculptor Dan Droz to sign books at Carnegie Museum of Art

Nationally-known sculptor Dan Droz will launch and sign copies of his new book, “Behind the Fold,” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Art. There will be a presentation moderated by Betsy Benson, publisher of Pittsburgh Magazine, where Droz will talk about his extensive body of work, including large-scale pieces installed in museums, galleries and prominent private and commercial projects, as well as a discussion of his innovative methods and themes.
Public Art Bridgeville places sculptures around the borough

BRIDGEVILLE – As spring has turned to summer and summer has turned to fall, the man in the orange checked shirt, beige pants and sun hat has been sitting reading about Bridgeville on a park bench on Washington Pike. He's been there no matter the time of day and...
10 local coffeeshops to check out in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is home to a growing lineup of independent coffeeshops. No longer are Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts your only options when it comes to enjoying one of life’s greatest simple pleasures (a great cup of coffee) outside of the house. Visiting a coffee shop on the weekend is a great budget friendly activity to enjoy anytime of the year.
Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959

PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
