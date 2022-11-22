Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
intheknow.com
Drab NYC bedroom turns into serene oasis in stunning $1,000 transformation
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
queenoftheclick.com
Was $67 Million Used on a Pool in NYC That Isn’t In Use?
Sometimes when I read The NY Post articles, I wish they weren’t true. (. ). They are reporting that it will take 11 Million more to fix it.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Filipino food gains visibility in NYC, but restaurateurs point to a complicated reality
Grilled pompano and arroz caldo from Bilao. "Most people want to be sure it really tastes good," Jude Canela said. Current and former restaurant owners, chefs, historians and diners say Filipino food has lingered far too long on the brink of the ascendancy predicted by culinary greats. [ more › ]
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
Washington Square News
How Much is Rent in NYC?
NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
9 things to do in NYC this Thanksgiving Day weekend (Nov. 24 - 27)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC
Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
The 10 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In New York City
If you're raising a family in "the city that never sleeps," you'll want to find a neighborhood that does. Here are some of the top family-friendly areas in NYC.
This weekend: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This Thanksgiving weekend, plan to walk off the extra poundage of pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. It’s fun for the whole family!. Previously located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, the 2022 Festival is located steps from the Staten...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
Candlelight NYC Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance...
yeahthatskosher.com
Davry Kosher Sports Bar Re-Opens in Brooklyn After Two Years
Sports bars are few and far between in the kosher world these days after having a handful in the NY metro area, leaving kashrut observers needing to choose between the meal and the game. Luckily for foodies, sports enthusiasts, and those who just love a fun atmosphere, Davry Kosher Sports...
12tomatoes.com
Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant To New York City
2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of the theatrical release of the classic film 8 Mile. Eminem has been celebrating all year long and now, New York City residents are able to get in on the fun. Detroit residents and Eminem fans are probably already well aware of his Mom’s Spaghetti...
