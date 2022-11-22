Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
blackchronicle.com
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found
UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
Texas’s SMITH County (KWTX) – Zaccariah Sutton, 5, who was kidnapped in Overton on Monday, November 21, was discovered safe, and the Amber Alert that had been issued in his honour has been cancelled. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Amber Alert for a child reported missing from...
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
91-year-old woman missing, last seen boarding a bus in downtown Dallas
A 91-year-old Dallas woman is missing after vanishing from the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown Dallas Thursday night. Theo Smith has brown eyes and gray hair, police say.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
US105
