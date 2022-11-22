ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 3

A republican and a REAL Texan!
3d ago

I'm very careful and watch everybodys movements when I'm walking out to my vehicle and I always put my purse and phone in the vehicle first!

ken santos
3d ago

it's worse this year with crime up. pay attention to all that is around you at all times.

US105

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
blackchronicle.com

More details released on organized crime ring busted by police

GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody. 
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found

UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued

Texas’s SMITH County (KWTX) – Zaccariah Sutton, 5, who was kidnapped in Overton on Monday, November 21, was discovered safe, and the Amber Alert that had been issued in his honour has been cancelled. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Amber Alert for a child reported missing from...
OVERTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

