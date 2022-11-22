Pierce (Neb.) won the battle of unbeatens in Nebraska and as a result moved into the top spot in the MaxPreps Small Town National Football Rankings. The Bluejays defeated previous No. 1 Aurora, 42-14 in the Nebraska C1 state finals on Tuesday and jumped from No. 5 to the No. 1 spot. Aurora (12-1) dropped to No. 5.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO