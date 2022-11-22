Read full article on original website
Kenyon Sadiq named 2022 MaxPreps Idaho High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Indiana high school football playoff scores: IHSAA state championship scoreboard
The Indiana high school football season concludes this weekend with IHSAA state championship games. Here is a live look at all the contests and a link to the brackets. Full bracket can be found here - 2022-23 IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts Class 6A State Tournament.
High school football: Nebraska's Pierce takes over No. 1 spot in Small Town Top 25 rankings
Pierce (Neb.) won the battle of unbeatens in Nebraska and as a result moved into the top spot in the MaxPreps Small Town National Football Rankings. The Bluejays defeated previous No. 1 Aurora, 42-14 in the Nebraska C1 state finals on Tuesday and jumped from No. 5 to the No. 1 spot. Aurora (12-1) dropped to No. 5.
