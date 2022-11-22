ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
MaxPreps

Kenyon Sadiq named 2022 MaxPreps Idaho High School Football Player of the Year

Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy