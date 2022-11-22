Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
Pulse club shooting survivors to visit Colorado Springs
Images from nearly a week ago in the Colorado Springs could easily be replaced with the pictures of first responders at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub.
SEE IT: Christian group vandalized following Club Q shooting
A Focus on the Family center in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday.
Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family is the target of graffiti referencing the Club Q shooting. Someone spray-painted the sign in front of the Colorado Springs-based Christian organization. The message reads: "Their blood is on your hands. Five lives taken." It's an apparent reference to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub, The post Graffiti at Focus on the Family references Club Q Shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Club Q employees dealing with financial strain week after shooting
Club Q employees and performers are dealing with the tragedy of last week's shooting. The financial strain they're experiencing after the club shutdown is adding additional stress.
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...
Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
Bidens Call Club Q Owners In Colorado Springs After Mass Shooting
“They reiterated their support for the community as well as their commitment to fighting back against hate and gun violence,” the White House said.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces
While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star. Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack. The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a...
'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat
A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
COLD CASE: Who killed Richard S. Burchfield?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a CSPD officer who was found dead in a police cruiser on Thanksgiving Day 69 years ago in 1953. On Nov. 26, a citizen saw a marked CSPD cruiser stopped against the curb near Bijou & El Paso streets with […]
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
