Saratoga Springs, UT

KUTV

Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

First Presidency issues 2022 Christmas message

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a Christmas message on Friday. “This Christmas season, we invite you to find quiet moments to reflect on our Savior’s birth, life and atoning sacrifice. Come unto Him. Learn of Him. Look to Him for lasting peace and divine rest. In a world that often feels overwhelming and contentious, He offers peace that “passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). He has promised:”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash Reported Saturday Night In Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah-Saturday night, UDOT reported a crash on US 189 at milepost 27 in Heber City at 3000 South. The latest real-time information is always available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT

