Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
KUTV
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination Opens in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
kslnewsradio.com
First Presidency issues 2022 Christmas message
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a Christmas message on Friday. “This Christmas season, we invite you to find quiet moments to reflect on our Savior’s birth, life and atoning sacrifice. Come unto Him. Learn of Him. Look to Him for lasting peace and divine rest. In a world that often feels overwhelming and contentious, He offers peace that “passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). He has promised:”
utahstories.com
A Christmas Parlor with Classic Holiday Movies and Drinks in SLC, New Culinary Creations and More Foodie News and Events
At Log Haven restaurant in Millcreek Canyon, Chef Dave Jones has added some tasty new entrees to the dinner menu. It’s a beautiful time of year to head up the Canyon and meet the Log Haven swans before enjoying a memorable dinner. Among the new dishes are Rigatoni with...
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash Reported Saturday Night In Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah-Saturday night, UDOT reported a crash on US 189 at milepost 27 in Heber City at 3000 South. The latest real-time information is always available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
kjzz.com
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Meet the tag-team, truck-driving tandem that hauls equipment to every BYU football road game
PROVO — BYU football traveled to Boise State to begin November and the Cougars finally put together their first complete-game performance in over a month, coming from behind in dramatic fashion to nip the Broncos 31-28 in the final two minutes. BYU players on both sides of the ball...
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah man arrested, charged with assault on flight from New York to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been charged with assault after investigators say he brought and used a straight-edge razor to threaten a fellow passenger on an airplane earlier this week. A 41-year-old man from Syracuse was arrested on Nov. 21, when Merrill Darrell Fackrell left on...
Comments / 0