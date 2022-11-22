ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local mascots talk a little turkey

In honor of Thanksgiving, mountolivetribune.com wanted to talk turkey with three of the town’s most illustrious citizens: Mt. Olive Pickle Company’s Ollie Q. Cumber, the University of Mount Olive’s Troy the Trojan, and Piggly Wiggly’s Mr. Pig. Read on to see what these mascots have to say about the holiday…
obxtoday.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
FOX8 News

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions for North Carolina

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the second member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring. Alex, notorious snow-disliker, predicted a total of nine inches of snow between December and February. Another infamous “Snow Grinch,” Emily says that we won’t even break three […]
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Mount Olive Tribune

Wayne representatives participate in Latino initiative

A trip to Mexico by four Wayne County residents will lead to cooperation with institutions in that country and innovation in working with the Latino population in this one. Through Go Global NC’s Latino Initiative: Strengthening the Talent Pipeline, three from Wayne Community College – President Patricia Pfeiffer, English Language Acquisition Coordinator Maria Abalo-Zarate, and Executive Director of the Wayne Business and industry Center Craig Foucht – and Esteban Guzman, a foreign legal consultant in North Carolina and Mexico, spent a week in an immersive learning experience in Mexico.
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
wraltechwire.com

Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern

NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
