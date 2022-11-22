Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Blue Devils Drop Heartbreaker, 3-2, in Overtime at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The second-seeded Duke women's soccer team dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in double-overtime on the road at top-seeded Alabama on Friday evening in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals at Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Blue Devils fought back from being down, 2-0, in the second half...
goduke.com
No. 8 Blue Devils Meet Xavier in Phil Knight Legacy Semifinals
No. 8 Duke and Xavier clash on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy at Portland's Moda Center, with either Gonzaga or Purdue as the opponent on Sunday. Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander are on the call on ESPN, while David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game on the radio as part of the Blue Devils Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Duke to Battle No. 3 UConn in PK Legacy Opener
Duke hits the West Coast for the Phil Knight Legacy, opening tournament play with a first-round matchup against UConn on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN2. Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty and Stephanie White will be on the call, with Brooke Weisbrod reporting from the sidelines. Chris Edwards will call the action on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke vs. Wake Forest
DURHAM. – Duke hosts ACC foe Wake Forest at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are ACC Network and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Ava Biancardi
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils' fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, this week with Ava Biancardi. A product of East Northport, N.Y., Ava Biancardi comes to Duke from Saint Anthony's High School where she was a midfielder and attacker.
goduke.com
Ashworth Releases 2023 Spring Women’s Tennis Schedule
DURHAM – On Wednesday, Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth released the 2023 schedule, which commences Jan. 13 in Durham. The 2023 slate features 15 home matches that will be played in the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center or Ambler Tennis Stadium, a venue that Duke features a 69-2 record in over the last six years.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Alabama for NCAA Quarterfinal Match
Live Stats l Watch on ESPN+ l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes l NCAA Digital Program. #8 Duke (15-4-3) at #3 Alabama (22-2-1) Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Soccer Stadium) ESPN+ Talent: Gray Robertson (PXP), Hayley MacDonald (Color) NEED TO KNOW. • For the ninth time out...
goduke.com
Duke Falls at North Carolina, 3-1
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) to North Carolina Wednesday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Gracie Johnson led the way offensively with 24 kills to hit .281 percent while Kerry Keefe added 10 as Duke hit .211 percent as a team. Setter Devon Chang dished 40 assists while libero Nikki Underwood paced the defensive unit with 21 digs. Lizzie Fleming and Keefe tallied four and three blocks, respectively.
