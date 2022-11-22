Read full article on original website
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out
Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
Khris Middleton receives a major injury update
It looks like the Milwaukee Bucks could be getting their All-Star back soon.
Clippers linked to prominent ex-rival center
The LA Clippers’ search for a beefier frontcourt could bring them to the doorstep of a former rival. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Wednesday that the Clippers could potentially make a run at Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Averaging 11.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game right now, Capela is making $18.2 million this season and begins a two-year, $45.9 million extension after that.
'Lessons learned' for Cavaliers at end of win over Trail Blazers
Despite Anfernee Simons scoring 14 of his 20 points in the final quarter Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-96 over the Portland Trail Blazers to clinch their fourth straight victory.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Mavs And Raptors Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors
The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Latest trends on 5-star MSU quarterback target Dante Moore
The Spartans are pursuing, but Moore remains committed to Oregon with signing day approaching...
