Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers linked to prominent ex-rival center

The LA Clippers’ search for a beefier frontcourt could bring them to the doorstep of a former rival. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Wednesday that the Clippers could potentially make a run at Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Averaging 11.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game right now, Capela is making $18.2 million this season and begins a two-year, $45.9 million extension after that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

