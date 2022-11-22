ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Jacoby Brissett’s last start is a big win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — What a stunner! Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Chubb powered through a pile of bodies […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' 23-10 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Broncos lost their third in a row Sunday, falling to the Panthers 23-10 in another disappointing loss. Here are three takeaways from the game: Wilson's rough day Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances of the season in Carolina. Wilson was 19 of 31 for 142 yards and one...
DENVER, CO

