Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Taylor Faces a Moment of Truth at the Altar — And Stephen Surprises Brooke, Donna, and Katie
In Douglas’ bedroom, Taylor doesn’t understand what’s going on, but nothing is going to ruin this day. Thomas assures her that he and Steffy will worry about their little thing and she can focus on her special day. Steffy snaps, “Nice try, Thomas, but mom needs to know what you’ve done.” Taylor looks disappointed and concerned.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle Walks in on a Moment Between Jack and Diane — and Daniel Reveals His Plans to Summer
Daniel could be sticking around Genoa City for some time. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 28 – December 2, Victor confronts Chance about his daughter. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Before Thanksgiving, Diane confronted Ashley for colluding against her with...
SheKnows
Holly Drugs Robert and Steals the Diamond Necklace — Plus, Valentin Has a Revelation on How to Help Anna
Drew hits the bag at Sonny’s gym when he gets a call. It’s an Aurora reporter in Arizona, and she’s afraid to say the commune he was looking for pulled up stakes and move elsewhere. He asks the reporter to keep looking for someone who might know Willow. Sonny arrives and overhears the end of the phone call. Dew reveals Willow is looking for her biological parents, and she asked him for his help.
SheKnows
The Days of Our Lives Death That We Hope Actually Sticks — and Gives Rise to a Vengeful New Stefano DiMera
Oh, the dark twists this could take. Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Two Salem women go off a cliff and… Oh, you have? Well, we suppose explosions and cliff diving aren’t exactly rarities on Days of Our Lives — nor is surviving them! And, well, we hate to, er, spoil things, but the show’s already informed us in next week’s spoilers that Ava’s survived that little accident just fine.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Get the popcorn and hide the sharp objects, because EJ and Ava are about to have a confrontation which promises to be a doozy!. Xander is about to be cornered by Sarah, who wants to know if he was behind Bonnie and Susan’s kidnapping. Will he be honest with the woman he loves?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Is Busted — and He’s Not the Only One!
Instead of uniting a bride and groom, Taylor and Ridge’s wedding is going to tear apart an entire family. What The Bold and the Beautiful has in store for the week of November 28 promises to change the dynamics of the Forresters so much that it just might — gulp — explode the nuclear family. As Ridge and Taylor’s nuptials get underway, Steffy’s heart is in her chest. She’s hoping against hope that Thomas will step up and confess that he made the call to CPS that inspired him to dumb Brooke. Failing that, Steffy is banking on her mother to do the right thing.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Won’t Know What Hit Her: All Carly Has to Do to Exact Revenge Is…
This is one dish that will have to be served piping hot rather than cold. As fashionable as the footwear on General Hospital may be, no one wants to be in Nina’s shoes these days, not with Carly gunning for “the other woman” for stealing her husband and hotel, and stoking suspicions that St. Willow might be cheating on Michael. And striking back at Nina will be easier for Carly than taking Sonny candy from his missus a baby.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Steps Forward With an Update On Her Injury
It takes time to heal and patience to see it through…. Fans may recall that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) suffered an ankle injury back on Mother’s Day, which required surgery to set the broken bones. Since then she’s shared various updates on her healing process and recently delivered yet another good report.
SheKnows
Britt’s Devastating Diagnosis Broke Our Hearts on General Hospital— and Cody and Brook Lynn Showed Their True Colors — Which Weren’t Very Pretty
Due to the holidays, it was a shorter week on General Hospital, and thanks to various pre-emptions we’ll have to wait for the pizza and singing at the Quartermaine’s until next week. Let’s just dive into what went down in Port Charles. Britt’s Devastating Diagnosis and Cody’s...
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, Ridge and Taylor’s nuptials turn into a shocking scene that no one in attendance will ever be able to forget (even if they try… and trust us, they will!). By the time the dust even begins to settle, an epic showdown will have been served up, and yet another one will be right around the corner. And if you keep reading, you can pick up the toaster you bought the almost happy couple and get all the details on the train wreck of the year.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares an Un-‘bear’-ably Fierce Photo With Her Cubs
Emojis flew fast and furious in response. On November 23, as many of us were pondering how often to baste the tofurkey and contemplating whether it’s a good thing to serve cranberry sauce in the shape of a can, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was basking in parenthood. The mother of three with husband Elan Ruspoli shared to Instagram a photo that spoke not only to the bond between her and her boys (Rise, Lenix and Brando) but to her protectiveness of them.
North West Gave an Epic Tour Through the Kardashians' Lavish Thanksgiving Spread
No holiday in the extended Kardashian-Jenner family is complete without a creative, opulent display! Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, North West, gave her social media audience a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s 2022 Thanksgiving spread via a new video posted to the mother-daughter-duo’s TikTok channel. In the clip, North gives a tour of the family’s setup in brief glimpses. First, we see a number of tall, appropriately autumnal-looking pillar candles in tall hurricane vases set up at Kim’s house. Next up, is a peek at the orange-themed dinner arrangements, with calligraphy-adorned place settings and a lavish floral creation running down the middle...
SheKnows
Exclusive: General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati Is Ready for an Obrecht/Scott Takeover!
When it comes to Dr. Liesl Obrecht’s love life on General Hospital, Kathleen Gati definitely has thoughts. We recently chatted with the actress about the trouble aspects of Obrecht’s relationship with Faison, but what about Scotty? Shouldn’t they have teamed up — romantically and otherwise — to take over Port Charles by now?
Blake Lively Proves She's Just as Obsessed With Ryan Reynolds as We Are in a Hilarious Instagram Comment
Few couples in Hollywood can match the level of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s Instagram banter. The couple, who will welcome their fourth child in 2023, are happy to do some social media flirting — and let their combined 82 million Instagram followers read along. On Wednesday, Ryan posted a video to Instagram of himself learning a dance routine as part of his preparation for a role in Spirited, his new Christmas film with Will Ferrell, which hit theaters earlier this month. Captioning the clip, Ryan wrote, “You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Marvels at the Miracle She Didn’t Even Realize She’d Pulled Off Until She Already Had
Holly’s in a bit of a tough spot on General Hospital these days, and we don’t just mean with Victor holding Ethan hostage to force her to do his bidding. Robert knows the truth, but he’s still not exactly thrilled with his ex. And there’s a big question-mark over whether the fans will ultimately forgive her for all she’s (reluctantly) done in Victor’s name.
SheKnows
Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Snap With Her Mom & They’re Totally Twinning
Reese Witherspoon celebrated Thanksgiving with some extended family this year and her IG posts had some people seeing double! While the Academy Award-winning actress often gets comments about how much she and her daughter look alike, it was a photo of Witherspoon and her mother Betty Reese that had fans talking this Thanksgiving.
Vera Wang Poses With Her Daughters in a Rare Family Photo for Thanksgiving
Vera Wang, known for her iconic wedding dresses, chic and contemporary style, and inexplicable ability to defy aging, gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life this Thanksgiving. The designer shared three photos on Instagram of herself standing alongside her “squad” — which included daughters, Cecilia, 32, and Josephine, 29 — cooking up what looks to be an absolutely delicious Thanksgiving feast.
Khloé Kardashian Makes Sweet Memories Introducing Her Daughter, True, to Her New Baby Brother
We seemingly get to watch the Kardashian-Jenner family bond in real time via their various social media channels, as was the case with North West’s TikTok montage of their Thanksgiving get-together on Thursday. But many of their sweetest and most exclusive family moments are still saved for their TV show, Hulu’s The Kardashians, which wrapped up season two with a finale that aired Wednesday evening. The last episode of the season was a particularly pivotal one for Khloé, who spent much of the season preparing for the arrival of her second child, a son, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The little one,...
SheKnows
Daniel Makes a Confession to Phyllis — and Jack Tears Up at Thanksgiving
At Crimson Lights, Tessa and Mariah help Sharon prepare for the Thanksgiving event. Nick brings a box out from the kitchen and says New Hope has them covered for food. Sharon will always be grateful for Ashland’s gift in Rey’s name. They talk about Noah doing an art project with Christian and Faith going home with her roommate for the holiday. Victoria and Johnny come in to help. As they’re joking, Chelsea appears with Connor and says they’d like to donate their time. Johnny and Victoria exchange a look. Chelsea explains that she is living upstairs now and Sharon starts doling out jobs. Victoria asks Johnny if he’s alright and he says he’s fine.
Kim Kardashian Seems to Put the Drama Behind Her as She Partners With Tristan Thompson for an Honorable Cause
Kim Kardashian is all for doing good, even if means putting drama behind her. On Thursday Nov 24, the reality TV star – who’s a longtime advocate of wrongly convicted prisoners – shared a series of photos on Instagram of a Thanksgiving dinner she had with sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson and inmates at the Los Angeles Juvenile detention center Camp Kilpatrick. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young...
Comments / 0