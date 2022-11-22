From Monday, November 28, through Friday, December 2, Ridge and Taylor’s nuptials turn into a shocking scene that no one in attendance will ever be able to forget (even if they try… and trust us, they will!). By the time the dust even begins to settle, an epic showdown will have been served up, and yet another one will be right around the corner. And if you keep reading, you can pick up the toaster you bought the almost happy couple and get all the details on the train wreck of the year.

18 HOURS AGO