FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Times News
Tigers face Neumann Goretti in 3A quarters
Josh Snyder and his Northwestern Lehigh football team are no strangers to playing in big games. This season alone the Tigers have knocked off Southern Lehigh in the regular season finale to win the Colonial-Schuylkill League Gold Division championship, and then in districts, plowed through the 3A classification with games against Jim Thorpe, Notre Dame Green Pond and top-seeded North Schuylkill. They handled each opponent, and for the first time since 2014, came away with a district championship to show for their efforts.
Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame adds 8 members
The Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Thanksgiving morning. Easton’s Jared Breidinger, Mike Apgar, Thomas Wrona and Jonathan Bisci, and Phillipsburg’s Les Kish, Tom Bakley, Chris Troxell and Jim Flynn were inducted into the Hall during a ceremony prior to the Stateliners’ 35-14 victory over the Red Rovers on Thursday.
Times News
North captures SCFCA All-Star game
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – Let the fun begin!. Indeed it was a fun night for a group of Schuylkill and Carbon County high school senior football players at Schuylkill Haven’s Rotary Field on Wednesday. For nearly a decade, the annual Schuylkill Coaches Association All-Star game has been a Thanksgiving...
Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
2022 Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day tailgaters serve up pre-game fun (PHOTOS)
Annually, die-hard Phillipsburg and Easton fans gather at and around Fisher Stadium at Lafayette College in Easton to share their love for tailgating before the Easton-P’burg Thanksgiving Day football game. For some, they’ve been gathering for decades, others just a few years. The heat and aroma from the...
Times News
Carroll signs with Clarion
Nicole Carroll, seated center, a Jim Thorpe High School senior, signs letter of intent to attend Clarion University where she intends to play soccer and compete in track and field. Seated beside her are her parents, Barbarann Carroll and Bill Carroll. In back are, from left, Jim Thorpe High School Principal Thomas Lesisko, soccer coach Tom Condly; athletic director Dustin McAndrew, and track and field coach Frank Miller. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
glensidelocal.com
Pat Manzi, longtime McDevitt football coach, inducted into MontCo Coaches Hall of Fame
Legendary Bishop McDevitt football coach Pat Manzi was recently inducted into the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Manzi was the lone inductee into McDevitt’s Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement after 33 seasons. He won Catholic League championships in 1986, 1987, and 1999 (Blue Division) as well as the Class A City Title in 2015.
Easton bonfire lights up the night before 115th Thanksgiving football game (PHOTOS)
The Easton community turned out Wednesday night for Easton Area High School’s annual bonfire on the eve of their rival football game against Phillipsburg on Thanksgiving Day. The evening festivities kicked off as members of the Red Rover Marching Band were met by fans, as they paraded in to...
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine.
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
