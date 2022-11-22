Josh Snyder and his Northwestern Lehigh football team are no strangers to playing in big games. This season alone the Tigers have knocked off Southern Lehigh in the regular season finale to win the Colonial-Schuylkill League Gold Division championship, and then in districts, plowed through the 3A classification with games against Jim Thorpe, Notre Dame Green Pond and top-seeded North Schuylkill. They handled each opponent, and for the first time since 2014, came away with a district championship to show for their efforts.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO