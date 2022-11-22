ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

Times News

Tigers face Neumann Goretti in 3A quarters

Josh Snyder and his Northwestern Lehigh football team are no strangers to playing in big games. This season alone the Tigers have knocked off Southern Lehigh in the regular season finale to win the Colonial-Schuylkill League Gold Division championship, and then in districts, plowed through the 3A classification with games against Jim Thorpe, Notre Dame Green Pond and top-seeded North Schuylkill. They handled each opponent, and for the first time since 2014, came away with a district championship to show for their efforts.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame adds 8 members

The Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Thanksgiving morning. Easton’s Jared Breidinger, Mike Apgar, Thomas Wrona and Jonathan Bisci, and Phillipsburg’s Les Kish, Tom Bakley, Chris Troxell and Jim Flynn were inducted into the Hall during a ceremony prior to the Stateliners’ 35-14 victory over the Red Rovers on Thursday.
EASTON, PA
Times News

North captures SCFCA All-Star game

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – Let the fun begin!. Indeed it was a fun night for a group of Schuylkill and Carbon County high school senior football players at Schuylkill Haven’s Rotary Field on Wednesday. For nearly a decade, the annual Schuylkill Coaches Association All-Star game has been a Thanksgiving...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
High School Football PRO

Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27 News

McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
MANHEIM, PA
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WYOMISSING, PA
Times News

Carroll signs with Clarion

Nicole Carroll, seated center, a Jim Thorpe High School senior, signs letter of intent to attend Clarion University where she intends to play soccer and compete in track and field. Seated beside her are her parents, Barbarann Carroll and Bill Carroll. In back are, from left, Jim Thorpe High School Principal Thomas Lesisko, soccer coach Tom Condly; athletic director Dustin McAndrew, and track and field coach Frank Miller. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
JIM THORPE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Pat Manzi, longtime McDevitt football coach, inducted into MontCo Coaches Hall of Fame

Legendary Bishop McDevitt football coach Pat Manzi was recently inducted into the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Manzi was the lone inductee into McDevitt’s Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement after 33 seasons. He won Catholic League championships in 1986, 1987, and 1999 (Blue Division) as well as the Class A City Title in 2015.
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
PhillyBite

5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA

Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
HAVERTOWN, PA

