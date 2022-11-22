It's not exactly a secret that Dwayne Johnson likes to work out. He's been one of the swolest guys in Hollywood for some time now, and recently packed on even more muscle for his lead role in DC's Black Adam. The Men's Health cover star has also spoken about how his physical training can help his mental health, describing how hitting the gym is his way of "anchoring" himself and finding "psychological nourishment."

