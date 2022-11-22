Read full article on original website
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill to take on Epatante, Not So Sleepy, Tommy's Oscar and Voix Du Reve at Newcastle
Constitution Hill will face four rivals in Saturday’s Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing. Nicky Henderson's star has been rerouted to the Grade One contest, where he will take on stablemate and two-time champion Epatante, after being withdrawn from last weekend's Coral Hurdle at Ascot due to dry ground conditions.
Wednesday Tips
Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rocco Storm chases hat-trick at Sedgefield for Danny Brooke
Double jumping action is the order on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon, with Rocco Storm bidding for a hat-trick over at Sedgefield. 2.55 Sedgefield - Brooke team aiming for hat-trick. Danny Brooke's Rocco Storm is in the form of his life and could well bring up the hat-trick in the...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mucho Mas out to strike over fences at Lingfield for in-form Ben Pauling team
Lingfield is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Thursday with a competitive seven-race jumps card, all live from 12.25pm. 2.35 Lingfield - Mucho Mas & Oneupmanship feature in field of 12. The Nicholls&Clarke Partnering With Mira Showers Novices' Handicap Chase (2.35) looks a tricky race to call...
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for 2023 Formula 1 season
Ricciardo rejoins Red Bull, who he left at the end of 2018 for Renault, after leaving McLaren at the end of the 2022 season. "The smile says it all, I'm truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023," Ricciardo said.
Ladies European Tour: Linn Grant edging Maja Stark in Race to Costa del Sol as England's Cara Gainer leads Open de Espana
Sweden's Linn Grant is a stoke clear of compatriot and Race to Costa del Sol rival Maja Stark after the opening round of the Open de Espana, with England's Cara Gainer holding the tournament lead. Grant has a narrow points advantage over Stark in the battle to become the Ladies...
