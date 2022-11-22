ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill to take on Epatante, Not So Sleepy, Tommy's Oscar and Voix Du Reve at Newcastle

Constitution Hill will face four rivals in Saturday’s Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing. Nicky Henderson's star has been rerouted to the Grade One contest, where he will take on stablemate and two-time champion Epatante, after being withdrawn from last weekend's Coral Hurdle at Ascot due to dry ground conditions.
Wednesday Tips

Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.

