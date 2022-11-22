The Jewelry District, Episode 83: Jacob & Co.’s Godfather Watch, Luxury Brands Gain Clout, Translating Gen Z

Read full article on original website
Related
Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign
Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...
145 Cyber Monday deals to shop at Amazon before they sell out
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is on the way — and Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond.
Comments / 0