The Jewelry District, Episode 83: Jacob & Co.’s Godfather Watch, Luxury Brands Gain Clout, Translating Gen Z

Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...

14 MINUTES AGO