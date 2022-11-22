Read full article on original website
Sunday Tips
Nells Son appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to open his account over fences in the Whitehead's 80th 'Gonna Be Hot Tomorrow' Novices' Chase at Carlisle. A dual bumper winner at Ayr, the seven-year-old also enjoyed fine first season over hurdles last term - winning twice from five attempts, including a Grade Two success at Kelso in March. Either side of that victory he was beaten at Haydock by Jonbon and at Aintree by Three Stripe Life, both of whom are expected to take high rank as novice chasers following wins this autumn.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: File Illico seeks hat-trick for Jonjo O'Neill on seasonal return at Ffos Las
There is a feast of jumping on Sky Sports Racing on Friday with busy cards at Ffos Las and Doncaster, all live from midday. 2.05 Ffos Las - In-form File Illico takes on unexposed Marco Island. Trainer Jonjo O'Neill will be hoping File Illico can pick up where he left...
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Okavango Delta can get off the mark in competitive Doncaster handicap hurdle
Alan Thomson takes a close look at the At The Races betting Race of the Day on Friday, a competitive handicap hurdle to round-off the card at Doncaster. On Friday I'm following the Sky Sports Racing cameras to Doncaster and the most interesting race on their card from a punting perspective is the two-mile-three-furlong Leisure Combo Handicap Hurdle (3.30). Thirteen runners have assembled and this big field opens up a variety of betting options.
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
Gallagher Premiership: Danny Care stars for Harlequins as Newcastle edge Exeter
Danny Care produced a man-of-the-match performance as Harlequins sent Gloucester crashing to a third consecutive league defeat with a 21-12 victory at the Stoop. The veteran scrum-half scored two of his side's three tries to send the majority of a capacity crowd home happy as Gloucester followed up losses to Sale and Newcastle with another disappointing performance in an error-ridden game.
Sale Sharks 25-20 Bristol Bears: Hosts continue fine Gallagher Premiership start as Du Preez brothers combine
Sale Sharks' fine start to the Gallagher Premiership season continued with a resilient 25-20 victory over Bristol Bears at the AJ Bell Stadium. A competitive first half saw momentum swing both ways, though Bristol rallied to hold a two-point advantage at the interval, largely thanks to Piers O'Conor's two converted tries.
Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'
Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career. Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With...
Darts Players Championship: Michael van Gerwen and John Cross survive scares to advance to quarter-finals
Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert will collide in an all-Dutch quarter-final at the Cazoo Players Championship Finals, after Dirk van Duijvenbode produced an astonishing display to secure his spot in the last eight. Six-time champion Van Gerwen remains on course to claim a record-extending seventh Players Championship Finals title...
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats
It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
Australian PGA Championship: Cameron Smith takes three-shot lead into final round at Royal Queensland
The home favourite moved a step closer to his third title at the AUD$2m (£1.11m) event. Smith, who won the Open earlier this year, got off to a good start with four of his six birdies coming in the first six holes. The world No 3 struggled on the...
Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of the undercard with Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more
Watch the undercard live ahead of the showdown between Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton on Sunday. The action gets under way from 12.45pm, featuring Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more. The television broadcast will start at 3pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and...
Sir Clive Woodward slams state of English rugby after South Africa loss | 'The game in this country is a total shambles'
Sir Clive Woodward has claimed Saturday's dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham completed the "worst week in English rugby history". England produced one of the lowest points during Eddie Jones' tenure against a Springboks side that was missing their European-based players. The result comes at the end of...
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October. Blackburn's attack appeared to be fizzling out when the ball ran out of the Sunderland box. Not so. Brereton Diaz followed it and instantly drove it with pace and precision into the far corner.
Adam Azim says he wants to stop Rylan Charlton faster than Florian Marku managed
Adam Azim says he is intent on knocking out Rylan Charlton quicker than fellow super-lightweight Florian Marku was able to. Azim is expected to face the toughest test of his career when he takes on the durable Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, live on Sky Sports,. However, the 19-year-old...
Zak Chelli vs Lerrone Richards postponed after Richards falls in hotel room
Zak Chelli's fight against Lerrone Richards at Alexandra Palace on Sunday afternoon has been postponed after Richards fell in his hotel room and temporarily passed out. The British boxers were due to fight on the undercard of Sunday's BOXXER: Breakthrough bill, headlined by Adam Azim's bout against Rylan Charlton. SJam...
Ladies European Tour: Linn Grant edging Maja Stark in Race to Costa del Sol as England's Cara Gainer leads Open de Espana
Sweden's Linn Grant is a stroke clear of compatriot and Race to Costa del Sol rival Maja Stark after the opening round of the Open de Espana, with England's Cara Gainer holding the tournament lead. Grant has a narrow points advantage over Stark in the battle to become the Ladies...
