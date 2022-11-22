Nells Son appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to open his account over fences in the Whitehead's 80th 'Gonna Be Hot Tomorrow' Novices' Chase at Carlisle. A dual bumper winner at Ayr, the seven-year-old also enjoyed fine first season over hurdles last term - winning twice from five attempts, including a Grade Two success at Kelso in March. Either side of that victory he was beaten at Haydock by Jonbon and at Aintree by Three Stripe Life, both of whom are expected to take high rank as novice chasers following wins this autumn.

1 DAY AGO