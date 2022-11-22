ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Sunday Tips

Nells Son appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to open his account over fences in the Whitehead's 80th 'Gonna Be Hot Tomorrow' Novices' Chase at Carlisle. A dual bumper winner at Ayr, the seven-year-old also enjoyed fine first season over hurdles last term - winning twice from five attempts, including a Grade Two success at Kelso in March. Either side of that victory he was beaten at Haydock by Jonbon and at Aintree by Three Stripe Life, both of whom are expected to take high rank as novice chasers following wins this autumn.
SkySports

Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Okavango Delta can get off the mark in competitive Doncaster handicap hurdle

Alan Thomson takes a close look at the At The Races betting Race of the Day on Friday, a competitive handicap hurdle to round-off the card at Doncaster. On Friday I'm following the Sky Sports Racing cameras to Doncaster and the most interesting race on their card from a punting perspective is the two-mile-three-furlong Leisure Combo Handicap Hurdle (3.30). Thirteen runners have assembled and this big field opens up a variety of betting options.
SkySports

Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star

She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Danny Care stars for Harlequins as Newcastle edge Exeter

Danny Care produced a man-of-the-match performance as Harlequins sent Gloucester crashing to a third consecutive league defeat with a 21-12 victory at the Stoop. The veteran scrum-half scored two of his side's three tries to send the majority of a capacity crowd home happy as Gloucester followed up losses to Sale and Newcastle with another disappointing performance in an error-ridden game.
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports

Mayo's Oisin Mullin moving to Australian Rules side Geelong Cats

It has been confirmed that Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin is moving to AFL side Geelong Cats. It had been mooted 12 months ago that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year was switching to Australian Rules, but he eventually remained in Ireland. However, it has now been confirmed that...
SkySports

Adam Azim says he wants to stop Rylan Charlton faster than Florian Marku managed

Adam Azim says he is intent on knocking out Rylan Charlton quicker than fellow super-lightweight Florian Marku was able to. Azim is expected to face the toughest test of his career when he takes on the durable Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, live on Sky Sports,. However, the 19-year-old...
SkySports

Zak Chelli vs Lerrone Richards postponed after Richards falls in hotel room

Zak Chelli's fight against Lerrone Richards at Alexandra Palace on Sunday afternoon has been postponed after Richards fell in his hotel room and temporarily passed out. The British boxers were due to fight on the undercard of Sunday's BOXXER: Breakthrough bill, headlined by Adam Azim's bout against Rylan Charlton. SJam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy