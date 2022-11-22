Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12

The Tennessee Titans had arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 campaign in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as both their offense and defense showed up in big ways.

With their seventh win of the season, and with it coming at Lambeau Field in dominant fashion, one would assume the Titans will be moving up — or at the very least, standing pat — in NFL power rankings going into Week 12.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing in the power rankings of Nate Davis of USA TODAY, who has the Titans jumping up five spots to No. 10.

10. Titans (15): Maybe this offense can be more than RB Derrick Henry left, middle and right. Tennessee’s 320 net pass yards Thursday – including Henry’s 3-yard TD throw – matched its best total over the past two seasons.

The best thing to come from the Titans’ victory over the Packers was the fact that Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack had its best showing of 2022.

Now, we’re not ready to declare this group fixed quite yet, but it does give us hope that Tennessee may finally be able to put it all together with their run game and defense to become a formidable Super Bowl contender.

Now, the rest of our Week 12 power rankings round-up.

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: 5 (no change)

Treylon Burks burst onto the scene, which was a nice way for the first-rounder to remind the Titans offense that he exists. The rookie from Arkansas caught seven passes for 111 yards. As long as Ryan Tannehill is picking between Burks, Robert Woods, Chigoziem Okonkwo, or handing off to Derrick Henry, Tennessee’s offense is unstoppable.

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 7 (+3)

It looks like the Bill Belichick coaching tree actually does have one delicious Honeycrisp: Mike Vrabel. The Titans aren’t a flashy team with a bevy of explosive playmakers or a star quarterback. But they make few self-inflicted mistakes, can get after the QB with just four pass rushers, and flat-out wear you down with the bruising Derrick Henry. None of this is new for the Vrabel era. If Ryan Tannehill can give Tennessee even a modicum of a vertical threat in the passing game, it’s a legitimate AFC threat.

Barry Werner, The List Wire: 6 (+5)

Solid effort in Green Bay, and the Colts lose. Tennessee is in control of the AFC South and doesn’t appear to have concerns on its way to winning the division again.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 7 (no change)

The Titans came out with a solid, disciplined tendency-breaking game plan against the Packers in Lambeau Field on Thursday night to push forward to another AFC South title. They’re back in the full groove with Ryan Tannehill back.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 9 (+1)

Rookie receiver Treylon Burks could be a huge asset the rest of the season for the Titans. The first-round rookie had 111 yards in a win over the Packers last week. The Titans desperately need a playmaker in the passing game, and Burks has the talent to make an impact.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 9 (+4)

9. Tennessee Titans (7-3): The more I doubt the Titans, the more they win. I relent.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 6 (+3)

Thursday night’s 27-17 win at Green Bay was the best evidence yet that Tennessee should be viewed as a serious Super Bowl contender. This largely goes back to the long-overdue arrival of the passing game: Ryan Tannehill was excellent, carving up the Packers’ secondary with precision and showing no ill-effects from the high ankle sprain that cost him time. Rookie Treylon Burks went over 100 yards for the first time thanks to the dagger 51-yard catch-and-run in the final minutes, Robert Woods moved the sticks with big catches, and Austin Hooper was nails in the red zone with two scores. Derrick Henry will remain the heart of the Titans’ attack, but this is the type of balance that lifts the ceiling in Nashville.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 9 (+2)

ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

What/who is underachieving? Passing game The Titans’ passing game has shown signs of life over the past two weeks. But Tennessee’s 1,830 passing yards are good for just 31st in the league. No one player has emerged as a dominant, go-to pass-catcher for the Titans. Only two players have posted a 100-yard receiving game this season. Rookie Treylon Burks was a strong candidate to emerge as a top receiver for the Titans, but a turf toe injury clipped Burks for four games when he was getting close to having a breakout performance. Burks returned to action in Week 10 with three catches, and in Week 11, he posted five receptions for 111 yards.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 12 (+1)

