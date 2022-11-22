ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjseD_0jK8G1W100

The Tennessee Titans had arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 campaign in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as both their offense and defense showed up in big ways.

With their seventh win of the season, and with it coming at Lambeau Field in dominant fashion, one would assume the Titans will be moving up — or at the very least, standing pat — in NFL power rankings going into Week 12.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing in the power rankings of Nate Davis of USA TODAY, who has the Titans jumping up five spots to No. 10.

10. Titans (15): Maybe this offense can be more than RB Derrick Henry left, middle and right. Tennessee’s 320 net pass yards Thursday – including Henry’s 3-yard TD throw – matched its best total over the past two seasons.

The best thing to come from the Titans’ victory over the Packers was the fact that Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack had its best showing of 2022.

Now, we’re not ready to declare this group fixed quite yet, but it does give us hope that Tennessee may finally be able to put it all together with their run game and defense to become a formidable Super Bowl contender.

Now, the rest of our Week 12 power rankings round-up.

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: 5 (no change)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ds1yB_0jK8G1W100
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire:

Treylon Burks burst onto the scene, which was a nice way for the first-rounder to remind the Titans offense that he exists. The rookie from Arkansas caught seven passes for 111 yards. As long as Ryan Tannehill is picking between Burks, Robert Woods, Chigoziem Okonkwo, or handing off to Derrick Henry, Tennessee’s offense is unstoppable.

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 7 (+3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NcLZ_0jK8G1W100
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D’Andrea, For The Win:

It looks like the Bill Belichick coaching tree actually does have one delicious Honeycrisp: Mike Vrabel. The Titans aren’t a flashy team with a bevy of explosive playmakers or a star quarterback. But they make few self-inflicted mistakes, can get after the QB with just four pass rushers, and flat-out wear you down with the bruising Derrick Henry. None of this is new for the Vrabel era. If Ryan Tannehill can give Tennessee even a modicum of a vertical threat in the passing game, it’s a legitimate AFC threat.

Barry Werner, The List Wire: 6 (+5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XChdk_0jK8G1W100
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Barry Werner, The List Wire:

Solid effort in Green Bay, and the Colts lose. Tennessee is in control of the AFC South and doesn’t appear to have concerns on its way to winning the division again.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 7 (no change)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwMpR_0jK8G1W100
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

The Titans came out with a solid, disciplined tendency-breaking game plan against the Packers in Lambeau Field on Thursday night to push forward to another AFC South title. They’re back in the full groove with Ryan Tannehill back.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 9 (+1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVD3u_0jK8G1W100
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

Rookie receiver Treylon Burks could be a huge asset the rest of the season for the Titans. The first-round rookie had 111 yards in a win over the Packers last week. The Titans desperately need a playmaker in the passing game, and Burks has the talent to make an impact.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 9 (+4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ8lI_0jK8G1W100
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

9. Tennessee Titans (7-3): The more I doubt the Titans, the more they win. I relent.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 6 (+3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3sdN_0jK8G1W100
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com:

Thursday night’s 27-17 win at Green Bay was the best evidence yet that Tennessee should be viewed as a serious Super Bowl contender. This largely goes back to the long-overdue arrival of the passing game: Ryan Tannehill was excellent, carving up the Packers’ secondary with precision and showing no ill-effects from the high ankle sprain that cost him time. Rookie Treylon Burks went over 100 yards for the first time thanks to the dagger 51-yard catch-and-run in the final minutes, Robert Woods moved the sticks with big catches, and Austin Hooper was nails in the red zone with two scores. Derrick Henry will remain the heart of the Titans’ attack, but this is the type of balance that lifts the ceiling in Nashville.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 9 (+2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nVmQ_0jK8G1W100
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

What/who is underachieving? Passing game

The Titans’ passing game has shown signs of life over the past two weeks. But Tennessee’s 1,830 passing yards are good for just 31st in the league. No one player has emerged as a dominant, go-to pass-catcher for the Titans. Only two players have posted a 100-yard receiving game this season. Rookie Treylon Burks was a strong candidate to emerge as a top receiver for the Titans, but a turf toe injury clipped Burks for four games when he was getting close to having a breakout performance. Burks returned to action in Week 10 with three catches, and in Week 11, he posted five receptions for 111 yards.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 12 (+1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOcAN_0jK8G1W100
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

12. Titans (7-3; No. 13): The Todd Downing DUI arrest took the sizzle out of a thrilling Thursday night win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy

At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: How loss to Vikings impacts Patriots in AFC race

The New England Patriots easily could have won their Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings, but too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes cost Bill Belichick's team in a 33-26 loss Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is a tough one for the Patriots, who, as a result,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Vols' football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-Vanderbilt

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy