Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
MLB
Pedro wants Red Sox to make these moves
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Hot Stove season in full motion, Red Sox fans are still waiting for the club’s first big move. From there, other dominoes will follow.
MLB
Cruz, Correa give their time to young Twins duo
MINNEAPOLIS -- The season of giving has nearly arrived -- and in that spirit, two of the most prominent departed clubhouse leaders in recent Twins history are continuing to give their time and efforts to their former team. Nelson Cruz and Carlos Correa are no longer employed by the Twins...
MLB
These clubs could be Carlos Correa's top suitors
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. Like fellow free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, Correa was the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, selected by the Astros in 2012.
MLB
Where will Mariners' front office strike next?
SEATTLE -- Where will Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander strike next?. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager, respectively, are among the quickest to ignite the Hot Stove each offseason, continuing that trend with the high-profile trade with the Blue Jays for Teoscar Hernández last week.
MLB
Here's how prospects are doing in winter ball
Baseball may be a sport traditionally associated with the summer months, but if you look closely enough, you can take in the game year-round. And if you're a fan of prospects, some of the elite up-and-comers are still honing their skills in winter leagues across warm-weather countries like the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico. The leagues in Puerto Rico, which is named after Roberto Clemente, and Australia were the last to get underway. (Notably, all LIDOM games can be streamed on MLB.TV.)
MLB
Ranking Bellinger's best fits in free agency
Three years ago, it sure seemed like, come the end of next season, there would be no bigger free agent in the world than Cody Bellinger. In 2019, Bellinger had a face-melter of a season, putting up a 1.035 OPS, playing an excellent center field (as well as many other positions) and winning the National League MVP … all in his age-23 season. It looked like he was going to be a Dodgers Hall of Famer at some point.
MLB
The 5 tiers that divide this year's free-agent class
Just as he did for most of the season, Aaron Judge will dominate the headlines as he decides on his baseball future. Judge tops a loaded free-agent class that includes a trio of legendary pitchers, a number of premier shortstops and a whole lot of talent overall. Below is a...
MLB
Would prime Judge be best Yankee ever to leave as FA?
Great Yankees don’t leave, at least not when they’re still great Yankees. But Aaron Judge could. It would be some Judgement Day. In the old days Babe Ruth left the Yankees when he was old and so did Yogi Berra, who played nine games with the Mets when he was 39. Lou Gehrig retired when he was diagnosed with ALS. Even in the baseball world before free agency, Joe DiMaggio went the distance in pinstripes and so did Mickey Mantle and even when free agency did come along, Derek Jeter and Mo Rivera -- who came within one vote of both being unanimous Hall of Fame selections -- went the distance in pinstripes, too.
MLB
Giants emerge as potential suitor for Japanese ace Senga
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants prefer to play it close to the vest when it comes to their free-agent pursuits, but they may have given an unintentional hint about one of their pitching targets earlier this month.
MLB
Is this Padres SS prospect better than Holliday, Lawlar?
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we are in this season of gratitude, I wanted to let all of you know how much we at MLB Pipeline appreciate all of you for following along with us this year (and every year). Before we get to this week’s Inbox questions, I wanted to...
MLB
Red Sox sign lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to 1-year deal
BOSTON -- The Red Sox started the quest of adding to their bullpen on Wednesday by signing lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024. The 31-year-old pitched for the Mets in 2022, reaching career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50 1/3) while notching a 4.47 ERA with 26 walks and 57 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .226 batting average.
MLB
Will Tigers benefit from Schoop's infield shuffle?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DETROIT -- Jonathan Schoop was an AL Gold Glove Award finalist at second base. He not only led all Major League second basemen in Outs Above Average, Statcast’s primary defensive metric, he led all Major League defensive players in the category. He had twice as many Outs Above Average as the next-best second baseman. He made second base one of just three positions where the Tigers had a positive number in Defensive Runs Saved, another defensive metric from Sports Info Solutions.
MLB
4 free agents who could be fits for Astros
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The days following the Astros’ World Series championship win over the Phillies were certainly eventful, with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers departing the organization and manager Dusty Baker returning. Houston also promoted Bill Firkus and Charles Cook to assistant GM, joining with Andrew Ball in that role.
MLB
'Saw it coming': Renfroe unfazed by trade
Sometimes a trade takes a player by surprise. Not Hunter Renfroe, who has been through this before. The Brewers dealt Renfroe to the Angels this week for a bunch of reasons, all covered in our story from that night. He was entering his final season before free agency, and teams like the Brewers don’t like letting players walk without replenishing organizational talent. They felt they were dealing from a position of strength, with multiple outfield prospects knocking on the door of the big leagues. Then, there’s the payroll picture. Cot’s Baseball Contracts estimates Renfroe will earn north of $11 million this winter in his final year of arbitration.
MLB
These are the Dodgers' biggest needs entering '23
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Dodgers had plenty to be thankful for this season. They set a new franchise record with 111 wins. Los Angeles claimed the National League West for the ninth time in 10 seasons. And Dodgers fans got to watch Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner play on the same team.
MLB
Bryce has elbow surgery, should return as DH by All-Star break
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper not only could begin hitting in as little as four months, but he could also rejoin the Phillies’ lineup in the first half of the 2023 season. Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. It went well, sources said. It was relatively encouraging news considering the uncertainty entering the day. Nobody knew exactly what orthopedist Neal ElAttrache might find once Harper got on the operating table.
MLB
Here's reason to be thankful this season
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As we enjoy Thanksgiving week, I figured it would be a good time to mention the events from the 2022 Braves season that made me most grateful.
MLB
7 Black Friday deals that just might work
While many of you are hunting the aisles and the internet for blockbuster bargains on this Black Friday, I’m over here dreaming up deals of a different sort. This list of Hot Stove trade proposals is always one of the most fun columns to write each year, and then the fun gives way to the frustration of a bunch of strangers yelling at me and telling me my trades are terrible.
MLB
The Statcast 2022 All-Defense Teams
We already know who won the 2022 Gold Glove Awards. But what if we only used Statcast's fielder tracking data to decide the best defenders in baseball?. Let's pick the Statcast All-Defense Teams for 2022. These are the best fielders in the American League and National League at every position...
MLB
What are the Pirates' most pressing needs?
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Needless to say, the 40-man roster has undergone a pretty notable metamorphosis since the calendar flipped to November, headlined by the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi and the trade of Kevin Newman. With several moves completed, what are the Pirates’ most pressing needs as of right now?
