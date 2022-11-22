Great Yankees don’t leave, at least not when they’re still great Yankees. But Aaron Judge could. It would be some Judgement Day. In the old days Babe Ruth left the Yankees when he was old and so did Yogi Berra, who played nine games with the Mets when he was 39. Lou Gehrig retired when he was diagnosed with ALS. Even in the baseball world before free agency, Joe DiMaggio went the distance in pinstripes and so did Mickey Mantle and even when free agency did come along, Derek Jeter and Mo Rivera -- who came within one vote of both being unanimous Hall of Fame selections -- went the distance in pinstripes, too.

23 HOURS AGO