Anaheim, CA

Related
webisjericho.com

Nickelback Frontman Comments On Bruce Dickinson Complaining About Fans Smoking At Shows

Back in September, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson made news when he publicly admonished fans for smoking weed during one of the band’s concerts. “I don’t know what it is,” the singer told the crowd, as seen in a YouTube video. “There’s so many f*cking people smoking so much f*cking dope down here, I’m amazed you can even see. Poor old Steve [Harris, Maiden bassist]. I don’t know if you know, but he absolutely f*cking hates marijuana and the smell of it, all right? So when he’s trying to play bass, it f*cks him up. It f*cks me up. I’m a singer, all right? So duh.“
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Admits to ‘Goofing Off’ While Writing Van Halen Songs

Sammy Hagar admitted to “goofing off” sometimes when it came to writing lyrics for Van Halen tracks. The singer explained that having fun with Eddie Van Halen was more important than delivering strong words during his early days with the band. “I think I write better lyrics now than when I was in Van Halen,” Hagar told Guitar World in a recent interview. “I mean, some of those songs were great; but a lot of times, I was clowning around because Eddie and I were always goofing off so much.”
Kerrang

Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”

On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
Variety

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997’ Box Is a Glorious Four-Hour-Long Stocking Stuffer: Album Review

It’s blindingly obvious to say that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were one of the all-time great American bands, but that statement is beyond question not only because of Petty’s deeply human and direct, deceptively simple songs, but because of the band itself. The Heartbreakers are up there with the Band, Booker T. & the MGs, the E Street Band and the Roots in terms of virtuosity and versatility — a band that earned its chops the old-school way, playing hundreds or even thousands of hours-long bar gigs (or, in the Roots’ case, thousands of late-night TV shows), learning what worked...

