Back in September, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson made news when he publicly admonished fans for smoking weed during one of the band’s concerts. “I don’t know what it is,” the singer told the crowd, as seen in a YouTube video. “There’s so many f*cking people smoking so much f*cking dope down here, I’m amazed you can even see. Poor old Steve [Harris, Maiden bassist]. I don’t know if you know, but he absolutely f*cking hates marijuana and the smell of it, all right? So when he’s trying to play bass, it f*cks him up. It f*cks me up. I’m a singer, all right? So duh.“

2 DAYS AGO