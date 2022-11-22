Read full article on original website
Nickelback Frontman Comments On Bruce Dickinson Complaining About Fans Smoking At Shows
Back in September, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson made news when he publicly admonished fans for smoking weed during one of the band’s concerts. “I don’t know what it is,” the singer told the crowd, as seen in a YouTube video. “There’s so many f*cking people smoking so much f*cking dope down here, I’m amazed you can even see. Poor old Steve [Harris, Maiden bassist]. I don’t know if you know, but he absolutely f*cking hates marijuana and the smell of it, all right? So when he’s trying to play bass, it f*cks him up. It f*cks me up. I’m a singer, all right? So duh.“
Sammy Hagar Admits to ‘Goofing Off’ While Writing Van Halen Songs
Sammy Hagar admitted to “goofing off” sometimes when it came to writing lyrics for Van Halen tracks. The singer explained that having fun with Eddie Van Halen was more important than delivering strong words during his early days with the band. “I think I write better lyrics now than when I was in Van Halen,” Hagar told Guitar World in a recent interview. “I mean, some of those songs were great; but a lot of times, I was clowning around because Eddie and I were always goofing off so much.”
Charlie Benante Needs a Drink After Pantera Tribute Rehearsals
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the Pantera lineup who’ll deliver a series of tribute shows starting next month. He admits he needed a drink after two weeks of working together. Long-term members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Benante in place...
Dave Mustaine says James Hetfield told him Metallica's last three projects "bombed"
Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has revealed some interesting details of one of the last times he talked to his former Metallica bandmate
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
Richie Faulkner ‘Offered to Opt Out’ of Judas Priest Rock Hall Show
Richie Faulkner says he was willing to step aside during Judas Priest's reunion of guitarists K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he got to participate in an unforgettable moment during the show, as Downing appeared alongside his former bandmates for...
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Kerrang
Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”
On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997’ Box Is a Glorious Four-Hour-Long Stocking Stuffer: Album Review
It’s blindingly obvious to say that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were one of the all-time great American bands, but that statement is beyond question not only because of Petty’s deeply human and direct, deceptively simple songs, but because of the band itself. The Heartbreakers are up there with the Band, Booker T. & the MGs, the E Street Band and the Roots in terms of virtuosity and versatility — a band that earned its chops the old-school way, playing hundreds or even thousands of hours-long bar gigs (or, in the Roots’ case, thousands of late-night TV shows), learning what worked...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Tony Iommi hails Ronnie James Dio for giving Black Sabbath "a new lease of life" following Sharon Osbourne introduction
Tony Iommi says that recruiting Ronnie James Dio for Black Sabbath "opened up a lot more variety for us"
Every Killing Joke album ranked from worst to best
On a mission to recreate 'the sound of the earth vomiting', the back catalogue of West London's dark prophets of doom Killing Joke is no laughing matter
Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech says Pantera shows will honour the memory of Abbott brothers
Some fans can't get behind Pantera 'reunion' — but Dime's roadie Grady Champion says shows are happening for the right reasons
