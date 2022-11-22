ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Pueblo Chieftain

Bartecchi: What happened to my memory?

As we age, we recognize changes in our memory — generally considered to be a normal part of aging. We may have difficulty remembering things on occasion — where we left our eye glasses or our car keys, the name of an acquaintance, or a password for a website, etc. These are not signs of dementia. This bothers us however because we know or are aware of others who had memory problems associated with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. ...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A Think Medium Thanksgiving Special

For this special Thanksgiving episode, we reached out to leaders from all three of our Think Medium shows. Leslie Norwalk is a Strategic Advisor at Epstein Becker & Green. Stephen Beeson, M.D. is the founder and CEO of Practicing Excellence. John Halamka, M.D., M.S. is President of Mayo Clinic Platform.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Did The Risk of Becoming a Nurse Become Too Great in the US?

Did The Risk of Becoming a Nurse Become Too Great in the US?. Nurses play a key role in patient care, but their contribution to patient outcomes is often undervalued and underappreciated. It took a pandemic to create a major shift in their job opportunities and power to negotiate. Many nurses left the profession entirely, others switched to better-paid travel or agency jobs. The pandemic is settling down so the question debated in today’s episode, is what is the position the nurses are in today? You will hear from:
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Episode 18: Honor What You’ve Seen with Dr. Shah-Haque

Episode 18: Honor What You’ve Seen with Dr. Shah-Haque. Join Dr. Amy & Dr. Shah-Haque as we explore physician burnout, unrealistic expectations of physicians and the survival mentality they often adopt. She’s honest and transparent about boundaries, physician suicide and her commitment to talking openly about barriers to wellness.
The Independent

Voices: All middle-aged women should try boxing – it is my new therapy

I’ve been a people pleaser my whole life. I’ve avoided conflict at every turn and yet, here I am, at the grand old age of forty-something, punching people on a Saturday morning.Like many women of my generation, I was brought up to be polite and to never complain. “No” wasn’t a word in my vocabulary, and everything I did was for the approval of others. This led to some pretty shoddy relationship choices, and over the years I learned to make myself smaller and smaller, repressing my rage, until one day I realised I had become something known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy