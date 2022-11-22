Read full article on original website
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline new festival The World Is A Vampire
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire. The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more. The new festival comes on the...
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age announced for Open’er 2023
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023. Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.
BTS’ RM reveals ‘Indigo’ tracklist featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more
BTS member RM is readying his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ for release next month, and now he’s shared the tracklist, revealing collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more will feature on the record. The 10-track album is set to arrive on December 2. After being...
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
MUNA discuss the “creative freedom” given to them on Phoebe Bridgers’ label
MUNA have discussed the “creative freedom” they experience being signed to Phoebe Bridgers‘ label Saddest Factory. The three-piece band are on the cover of NME today (November 25) on the back of their recent self-titled album. After releasing two LPs – 2017 debut ‘About U’ and 2019’s...
‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists
SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster. In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022...
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
Damon Albarn, Foo Fighters and more donate items to charity auction from The Stone Roses’ Mani
Blur frontman Damon Albarn has donated a chewed up guitar to a new charity auction from The Stone Roses‘ Mani alongside Oasis, Foo Fighters and more. As revealed back in August, Mani and his wife Imelda are holding a charity fundraiser following the latter’s cancer diagnosis. Imelda Mountfield, an events agent, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020. She and her husband are now aiming to raise awareness and funds for The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.
Muse share updated version of ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ featuring Italian pop star Elisa
Muse have shared a new version of ‘Will Of The People’ track ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’, featuring Italian singer-songwriter Elisa – check it out below. The remixed version of the haunting, piano-led ballad sees Elisa add an Italian verse and chorus, before duetting with Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy on the final chorus.
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
Sunmi, Pink Sweat$, The Rose and more coming to Cebu for Wavy Baby Music Festival in 2023
Sunmi, Pink Sweat$, The Rose and more have been announced for Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Music Festival taking place in Cebu next year. See the line-up below. Two days ago, the Filipino record label co-founded by James Reid announced Wavy Baby, which will be held next year in conjunction with Sinulog Festival, or Santo Nino Festival, a religious and cultural festival in Cebu held yearly on the third week of January.
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs
Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
Morrissey shares ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years
Morrissey has shared new song ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years – check it out below. The track appears on the former Smiths frontman’s upcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”.
Bonnie Kemplay to support The 1975 on 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour
Edinburgh singer songwriter Bonnie Kemplay has announced she will be opening for The 1975 on their UK and Ireland arena tour next year. She confirmed the news via Twitter earlier today (November 25) to coincide with the release of her debut EP ‘running out of things to say, running out of things to do’.
Ringo Starr to sell “peace & love” hand statues for charity
Ringo Starr has confirmed he will be selling statues of his iconic peace hand gesture, to raise money for the Lotus Foundation. Starr will sell 250 stainless steel versions of the “peace & love” statue for £4,200, while 250 bronze pieces will also be available, costing £1,600.
‘Terrifier 3’ will be “fkn WILD”, says director
Terrifier director Damien Leone has teased details about the planned third film, describing it as “fkn WILD”. The slasher sequel Terrifier 2 became a word-of-mouth hit last month following reports that it was causing people to pass out in cinemas. It went on to surpass $10million (£8.2million) at the worldwide box office, from a budget of $250,000 (£206,000)
Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below. ‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.
Watch Rammstein’s cinematic new video for ‘Adieu’
Rammstein have shared the official video for ‘Adieu’, the final song from their recent album ‘Zeit’. The visuals were directed by Specter Berlin, who also directed the video for their 2019 comeback single ‘Deutschland’ and are perhaps less like a music video and more like a short film, clocking in at just short of nine minutes. All six members of the Neue Deutsche Harte band are part of the video’s large cast, which also includes the many mysterious figures making up a group known only as ‘The Damned’.
