ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street. According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide. Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County

A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman In Custody

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy