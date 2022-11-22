Read full article on original website
Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash on I-77
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street. According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide. Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
Woman accused of shooting husband at home in Lincoln, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. from 43-year-old Nichole Loraine Chandler. Chandler told deputies that she had shot her husband.
WCNC
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
WBTV
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
Investigation underway after woman found dead in a vehicle
Investigators hope an autopsy will reveal what claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in her pickup truck, parked on a roadside in Spartanburg County.
