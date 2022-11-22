ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
FOX Carolina

Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingested drug, found unresponsive

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said two parents were arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital for treatment for ingesting a drug. According to the department, officers arrived at a house on Douglas Heights in reference to an overdose at...
860wacb.com

Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man

23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County

A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman In Custody

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Edward Tillman

LILESVILLE — James Edward Tillman, 63, of Lilesville, passed on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 114 Lincoln St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, noon-4 p.m. at Nelson...
