Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee Co.
A pedestrian died nearly three weeks after a crash happened in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
FOX Carolina
Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingested drug, found unresponsive
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said two parents were arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital for treatment for ingesting a drug. According to the department, officers arrived at a house on Douglas Heights in reference to an overdose at...
860wacb.com
Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man
23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
Investigation underway after woman found dead in a vehicle
Investigators hope an autopsy will reveal what claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in her pickup truck, parked on a roadside in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Watch week 2 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving. On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.
OBITUARY: James Edward Tillman
LILESVILLE — James Edward Tillman, 63, of Lilesville, passed on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 114 Lincoln St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, noon-4 p.m. at Nelson...
