Zephyrhills, FL

WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Bone marrow donor gives Dunedin woman reason to be thankful

DUNEDIN — November is National Marrow Awareness Month, and a local woman is sharing her story in hopes of raising awareness about the importance of signing up for the National Marrow Donor Program. When Dunedin resident Kathy Till received abnormal results on her regular blood tests in early 2021,...
DUNEDIN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has helped hundreds of families stock up on food for Thanksgiving. According to President and CEO Maribeth Phillips the need for assistance has gone up since Hurricane Ian.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree

Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
THE VILLAGES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL

