4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Related
Found Family: An inclusive Thanksgiving dinner for people identifying as LGBTQ
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holidays are meant to be a fun time to spend with family, reconnect with loved ones and enjoy a good meal. In reality, that's not always the case. Thanksgiving can be a time of stress, anxiety and depression. Not everyone has a place to...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Oakdale Christmas display set to open for it's 46th year in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At 82 years old, Ted Kresge is still hard at work. "There's not anybody that I know of in the country at this age who does anything like this,” Kresge said. His Christmas display, The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular, continues to bring the magic of...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
Beach Beacon
Bone marrow donor gives Dunedin woman reason to be thankful
DUNEDIN — November is National Marrow Awareness Month, and a local woman is sharing her story in hopes of raising awareness about the importance of signing up for the National Marrow Donor Program. When Dunedin resident Kathy Till received abnormal results on her regular blood tests in early 2021,...
Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village draws hundreds
Thanksgiving is the beginning of Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds — and this year, they have some special nights for you and the family.
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has helped hundreds of families stock up on food for Thanksgiving. According to President and CEO Maribeth Phillips the need for assistance has gone up since Hurricane Ian.
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
WMAZ
What plumbers say not to do to make sure your drain doesn't clog on Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re cooking or hosting Thanksgiving this year, plumbers want you to be aware of a few things that could go wrong. As the owner of Olin Plumbing in Tampa, Derek Olin has been doing this for 52 years. "Our busiest time is right around...
Tarpon Springs band performs in 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble is one of 10 high school bands around the country that performed in the 96th Annual Macy's Day Parade.
naturecoaster.com
Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree
Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
villages-news.com
Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages
The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Woman Seriously Injured In Dunedin Thanksgiving Day Fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. – A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. Dunedin Fire Rescue received the initial call at 9:10 AM for a working structure fire at 1695 Lakeview Ln #D. The first units arriving on
