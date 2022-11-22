ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past

This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
PORTLAND, OR
Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway

From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies

Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn...
WEST LINN, OR
City of Lake Oswego, contractor face lawsuit over construction site fall

Judy Carlisle suffers extensive damages after falling at a construction site in town, according to filing. After suffering lingering injuries at a construction site in Lake Oswego, Clackamas County resident Judy Carlisle has filed an $804,000 lawsuit against the city government as well as contractor Turney Excavation. According to the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Scoresheet: Winterhawks fall at Seattle; volleyball wins for PSU, UO

Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Thunderbirds 6, Winterhawks 1 — At Kent, Washington, Portland lost in regulation for only the second time in this Western Hockey League season. Six different players scored for Seattle and Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic made...
PORTLAND, OR
How the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent $7 million to amp up supportive services

The district uses annual funding from the Student Success Act to hire new staff, host mental health trainings and add learning specialists to schools. On Monday, Nov. 14, assistant superintendent Jennifer Spencer-Iiams outlined how the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent over $7 million in state funding to uplift marginalized students and staff.Â
WEST LINN, OR
Starting Friday, celebrate Christmas at Portland's Grotto

'World's largest Christmas choral festival,' with more than 150 choirs, will perform over the course of 35 nights. The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens Friday, Nov. 25, at The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens tonight at 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., Portland. The annual event includes what is known...
PORTLAND, OR

