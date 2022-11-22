Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past
This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
Pamplin Media Group
Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway
From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
Pamplin Media Group
Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies
Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn...
Pamplin Media Group
City of Lake Oswego, contractor face lawsuit over construction site fall
Judy Carlisle suffers extensive damages after falling at a construction site in town, according to filing. After suffering lingering injuries at a construction site in Lake Oswego, Clackamas County resident Judy Carlisle has filed an $804,000 lawsuit against the city government as well as contractor Turney Excavation. According to the...
Pamplin Media Group
Scoresheet: Winterhawks fall at Seattle; volleyball wins for PSU, UO
Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Thunderbirds 6, Winterhawks 1 — At Kent, Washington, Portland lost in regulation for only the second time in this Western Hockey League season. Six different players scored for Seattle and Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic made...
Pamplin Media Group
How the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent $7 million to amp up supportive services
The district uses annual funding from the Student Success Act to hire new staff, host mental health trainings and add learning specialists to schools. On Monday, Nov. 14, assistant superintendent Jennifer Spencer-Iiams outlined how the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent over $7 million in state funding to uplift marginalized students and staff.Â
Pamplin Media Group
Starting Friday, celebrate Christmas at Portland's Grotto
'World's largest Christmas choral festival,' with more than 150 choirs, will perform over the course of 35 nights. The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens Friday, Nov. 25, at The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens tonight at 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., Portland. The annual event includes what is known...
Comments / 0