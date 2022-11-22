Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says. According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.
Noozhawk
Male Driver Critically Injured in Crash at Supermarket in Western Goleta
A driver was critically injured Thursday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a concrete pillar in front of a supermarket in western Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the Albertsons supermarket at 7127 Hollister Ave., fire Capt. Scott...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara
As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
Ventura County Reporter
Phos-Chek in Sespe Creek spurs lawsuit
When environmental activist Andy Stahl heard that last month’s battle to extinguish the Howard Fire in the rugged mountains north of Ojai resulted in an airplane dropping fire retardant into Sespe Creek, he knew the incident would figure into a lawsuit he was already preparing to file against the U.S. Forest Service.
Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident
Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Daniel Dupont returned to his position after a brief leave of absence following an incident where Dupont was documented using a racial slur. The post Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Lamborghini Caught Going 152 Miles Per Hour on Highway 154
••• Santa Barbara Cemetery—the big one between Butterfly Beach and the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge—wants to add “2,358 precast underground burial crypts […] to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery. […] Crypts would be stacked on top of existing burials, doubling the available square footage of the area. The cemetery stacks crypts about every 10 years as it runs out of available space.” (Wouldn’t you rather spend eternity in a forest?) But “members of the Planning Commission requested to have the plan peer reviewed following the arborist’s report for the area.” —Noozhawk.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak
Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with an outside parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff. Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline. The Santa Barbara City The post Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
CHP's maximum enforcement period begins Wednesday, ahead of busiest travel days
As we enter a busy week for travel, California Highway Patrol is sending out extra resources to help keep motorists safe this Thanksgiving.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Lompoc brewery hosting displaced military members for Thanksgiving dinner
A Lompoc brewery is hosting displaced military members for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday night.
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 3