••• Santa Barbara Cemetery—the big one between Butterfly Beach and the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge—wants to add “2,358 precast underground burial crypts […] to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery. […] Crypts would be stacked on top of existing burials, doubling the available square footage of the area. The cemetery stacks crypts about every 10 years as it runs out of available space.” (Wouldn’t you rather spend eternity in a forest?) But “members of the Planning Commission requested to have the plan peer reviewed following the arborist’s report for the area.” —Noozhawk.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO