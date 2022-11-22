ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
bsquarebulletin.com

Bloomington to pay $500,000 less for western part of city hall building

In mid-July, Bloomington’s redevelopment commission (RDC) gave initial approval to a $9.25 million deal to purchase CFC’s portion of the Showers building—which houses city hall in the eastern part of the building, in addition to CFC offices in the western part. But that price has now dropped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Bloomington gas station ordered to assess extent of underground fuel leak

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has ordered a Bloomington gas station to assess the extent of a fuel leak that sent thousands of gallons of fuel into sanitary and storm sewers in early November. IDEM ordered Village Pantry LLC, owner of the Village Pantry at 1307 W. Third St....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
247Sports

Jumbo... and what might have been

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we wanted to present an excerpt from my book, "Hoosier Beginnings: The Birth of Indiana University Athletics," available now. It makes a great gift and provides some context for the history of IU athletics. Jumbo Stiehm was a huge name in college football when he decided to leave Nebraska for IU in 1916, and his presence on the sideline could have changed the course of IU football history had he not been stricken down in the prime of his life. Re-live the what-ifs that surround the all-too-short life of Ewald "Jumbo" Stiehm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com

Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend

Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest

Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
STINESVILLE, IN

