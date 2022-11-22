Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Complex
Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’
The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music
If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson. Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album. More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
Kelly Rowland Asks AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Boos & Amid Chris Brown’s Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 and audible boos were heard from the audience in attendance at the Microsoft Theatre. During the live broadcast of the AMAs 2022 on ABC, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for Favorite Male R&B Artist. The artists that were up for the trophy were Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd and Brown. After Rowland announced Brown as the winner, boos from the crowd were audible and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised at the audience’s reaction and as she was trying...
Chris Brown is Angry AMAs Cancelled Michael Jackson Tribute, Fans Show Support
Chris Brown expressed anger that the American Music Awards cancelled his planned tribute to Michael Jackson. Jackson’s classic album, Thriller, came out 40 years ago in November. Brown told his 124 million Instagram followers that his planned performance to honor the King of Pop was nixed by the American...
hotnewhiphop.com
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History
Beyoncé has been honored by the Recording Academy many times over the years and won several Grammy Awards. She just tied a record long held by her husband Jay-Z.
Iggy Azalea sells music catalogue to Domain Capital for eight-figure sum
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold 100 per cent of her shares in her master recording and publishing catalogue in an eight-figure deal with Domain Capital. The deal includes complete rights to the Australian rapper’s existing music catalogue. This collection contains her number one hit “Fancy” (featuring Charlie XCX), “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora) and “Problem” (with Ariana Grande).A source close to the deal told Billboard that it includes “an additional trigger”, which would allow Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings. The music artist’s manager Reece Pearson and her attorney Peter Paterno are said to have arranged the...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
BET
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack
The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards
Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
Kelly Rowland Tells Audience To ‘Chill Out’ After Crowd Boos Chris Brown’s American Music Award Win
Chris Brown was reportedly scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at this year's AMAs award show.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Travis Scott, Skepta to Headline Festival Celebrating Virgil Abloh
Travis Scott and Skepta will headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh. It’ll take place in just a few weeks, on Dec. 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The Mirror Mirror lineup — curated by DJ and producer Benji B — also features Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, Bambii, Rampa, and Acyde (Benji B will also perform). The festival, according to a statement, takes inspiration from old World Fairs and will aim to bring together not just people from music but art, design, tech, film, fashion, and sports. Tickets for Mirror Mirror will go...
