Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 and audible boos were heard from the audience in attendance at the Microsoft Theatre. During the live broadcast of the AMAs 2022 on ABC, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for Favorite Male R&B Artist. The artists that were up for the trophy were Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd and Brown. After Rowland announced Brown as the winner, boos from the crowd were audible and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised at the audience’s reaction and as she was trying...

4 DAYS AGO