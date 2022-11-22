ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tbrnewsmedia.com

Kevin LaValle named Republican, Conservative Party candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk

The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee:. Jesse Garcia, chair of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Republican Committees, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will be the Republican and Conservative Party’s nominee for Brookhaven Town Clerk. LaValle was nominated to the position unanimously during a convention of Brookhaven Republicans held in Medford.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
HuntingtonNow

Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack

Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
COMMACK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
New York YIMBY

Port Chester Officials Approve 185-Unit Rental Property at 208-216 King Street in Westchester County

Local officials have approved proposals to construct a 185-unit rental building at 208-216 King Street in Port Chester, a village in Westchester County. Led by developer Trammell Crow, the property is the latest project set to break ground within the Port Chester Opportunity Zone, an area of the village where developers have access to special incentives meant to offset building and investment costs.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show

GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

