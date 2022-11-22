Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
dexerto.com
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
dexerto.com
How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first. There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players request one major improvement in gen 10
After having experienced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet themselves, Pokemon trainers are now requesting one major improvement for the next mainline installment: Voice acting. The recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch may have some glaring performance issues, but the new release has been heavily praised for its storyline and presentation. With...
dexerto.com
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
dexerto.com
When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid launch? Vault of the Incarnates release date
WoW Dragonflight players are gearing up for the release of the expansion’s first raid Vault of the Incarnates. Here is the raid’s release date, and what to expect. WoW Dragonflight kicks off in November, meaning an entirely new expansion’s worth of content hits live servers. As with...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 price cuts for Black Friday leaves players conflicted
Blizzard Entertainment’s currently running Black Friday sale for Overwatch 2 has divided the community, with many arguing that the move doesn’t deserve praise. The prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have bewildered even the most dedicated of fans since the sequel’s launch in October. One user on...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends’ new Broken Moon map is literally broken with invisible walls
The newest map in Apex Legends, Broken Moon, has some hitboxes that are leaving players puzzled as their bullets bounce off of invisible walls. Broken Moon was introduced at the outset of Apex Legends Season 15, and players are still getting a feel for how to best play on the unfamiliar landscape.
dexerto.com
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players want Pharah banned as bug gives her ultimate in just seconds
Many Overwatch 2 players are calling for Blizzard to remove Pharah from the game due to a bug that’s causing her to get ultimate charge much faster. Pharah is one of Overwatch’s original heroes, with the DPS character capable of dealing heavy damage in the air with her rockets, making her a massive threat for teams without hitscan heroes.
dexerto.com
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
dexerto.com
How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite
A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need. With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.
Comments / 0