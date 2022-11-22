Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All clothing store locations
If you’re wondering how and where you can change your clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, look no further. In Paldea, trainers start with the standard school uniform and can swap between four seasonal variants, and later on, they can buy accessories to make the outfit a little more personal.
How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first. There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature
A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.
When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid launch? Vault of the Incarnates release date
WoW Dragonflight players are gearing up for the release of the expansion’s first raid Vault of the Incarnates. Here is the raid’s release date, and what to expect. WoW Dragonflight kicks off in November, meaning an entirely new expansion’s worth of content hits live servers. As with...
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
Overwatch 2 price cuts for Black Friday leaves players conflicted
Blizzard Entertainment’s currently running Black Friday sale for Overwatch 2 has divided the community, with many arguing that the move doesn’t deserve praise. The prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have bewildered even the most dedicated of fans since the sequel’s launch in October. One user on...
Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2 that deals a serious amount of damage at long range with a meta loadout. Warzone 2’s ARs and SMGs will always be the most popular picks in Al Mazrah, but that often leads the community to overlook the huge amount of powerful LMGs.
How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite
A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need. With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.
Apex Legends’ new Broken Moon map is literally broken with invisible walls
The newest map in Apex Legends, Broken Moon, has some hitboxes that are leaving players puzzled as their bullets bounce off of invisible walls. Broken Moon was introduced at the outset of Apex Legends Season 15, and players are still getting a feel for how to best play on the unfamiliar landscape.
Overwatch 2’s first Double XP weekend: Rewards and more
Overwatch 2 will have its first Double XP weekend ever this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and when it starts and ends. Overwatch 2 is on its way to the second season after release which means a couple of new things are about to arrive. One of them is Ramattra, a new tank who is about to shake the meta up in the game.
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
