wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity

Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Game of Thrones’ fans mourn the loss of Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson

It’s a sad day for fans of HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and punk rock with the passing of a man who elevated both of those seemingly disparate realms of entertainment, Wilko Johnson. Johnson, who first rose to prominence with his rapid-fire guitar licks with the...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
wegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense

In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ fans are blaming Tim Burton for the show’s worst character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday season one. Wednesday, the new Addams Family reimagining, has proven to be a big hit with Netflix viewers this Thanksgiving week — mostly thanks to Jenna Ortega’s pitch-perfect performance in the title role. Unfortunately, not every member of the show’s ensemble cast of kooky characters is making a positive impact on the fandom. There’s one character, in particular, that everyone agrees is the worst. And director Tim Burton is getting the blame.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Lucasfilm reveals a secret nod to the ‘Alien’ franchise in ‘Andor’ and Diego Luna reflects on Cassian’s season one arc

We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...

