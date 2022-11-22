If book runners didn’t exist, they would have to be invented. They’re a crucial component of initial public offerings, or IPOs — and play an important part of the loan process, reducing risk for the investor. Book runners accept and minimize the financial risk associated with loans, insurance and investments by poring over all of the details and making sure that the financial vehicles being promoted are financially sound. They earn a hefty fee for this. While you don’t need to know what a “book runner” is to make an investment, take out a loan or buy insurance, knowing what one is and how book runners work will make you a more informed investor.

2 DAYS AGO