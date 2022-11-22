ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Historic 1896 Montana Landmark Up For Sale And It’s Affordable

This is one of the best listings I have seen in a long time! You can own a piece of Montana history that has been around since 1896 and is set in historic uptown Butte. For ONLY $350,000 the stunning Covellite Theatre could be yours! This could be the perfect wedding venue, in all its original and natural beauty.
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah 2023 Bozeman Tour Date Confirmed

Bozeman and Missoula are both getting their long-postponed Trevor Noah comedy tour dates confirmed for 2023. Dates are booked and details are here. His Bozeman show date is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th, 2023 and his Missoula show date is at the Adams Center on April 29th, 2023. These Montana shows are a part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour. Tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 11 AM.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.

We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Remember When Bozeman Area Homes Were $245K?

You probably do since it wasn't that long ago. Bozeman area home prices "back in the good old days" still enjoyed a slow and steady value increase. But it's nothing like the meteoric rise we've seen in the last few years. For data geeks, the Gallatin Association of Realtors keeps...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Events Calendar for Cat Griz Weekend 2022: Music, Shopping and Parties

Looking for fun during Cat Griz weekend in Bozeman? You're in luck. The weekend is packed with concerts and big shopping events. Thursday, November 17th, 2022: Ladies Night in Downtown Bozeman - (Main Street, Bozeman) This annual shopping and socializing event is huge. Happening from 5pm to 8pm and beyond. Over 50 downtown businesses have sales, specials, freebies, raffles, beverages, snacks and goodie bags.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

4 Kid-Friendly, Bozeman Area Events Happening This Weekend

Need some fun with the kiddos after a cold, snowy week? The Bozeman area has several family friendly events happening this weekend. Friday, November 11th: 70's Roller Nights at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds - (901 North Black, Bozeman) Happening in Building #1. DJ Swoon will be spinning the best of the Disco Era. FOR THOSE THAT OWN SKATES!! Kids Skate 5pm-7pm (All kids must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) All Levels Skate 5pm-7pm. LESSONS 6pm-7pm : $10 (basic skating going forward **without falling** required) Adult Skate 18+ 7pm-9pm : Trick contest, Costume Contest. Some skates available for rent at additional charge but sizes are limited. Hosted by Biome Slow Craft Collective.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman

This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy