Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Historic 1896 Montana Landmark Up For Sale And It’s Affordable
This is one of the best listings I have seen in a long time! You can own a piece of Montana history that has been around since 1896 and is set in historic uptown Butte. For ONLY $350,000 the stunning Covellite Theatre could be yours! This could be the perfect wedding venue, in all its original and natural beauty.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
Is Bozeman Seeing A Drop In Housing Prices? Sure Looks Like It!
I think it's safe to say that the housing market in Montana has been a rollercoaster, especially here in Bozeman. Are we finally going to see a shift in the market? According to RE/MAX, the answer is yes. “The historic pace and magnitude of interest rate increases have created a...
The Bozeman Police Took In How Many Calls Last Month?!? WOW
We have all experienced driving through town or sitting at home and hearing sirens. Whether it's a fire truck, ambulance, or police vehicle, the question of "I wonder what happened" visits our minds. In the last week, the Bozeman police department has responded to over 860 calls with some of...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Top 3 Most Feasibly Priced Airbnb’s For Brawl Of The Wild Weekend
This is old news by now...but in case you are under a rock, this weekend is the Brawl Of The Wild which means that we are going to have an incredible amount of extra visitors in town. Not only for the game but for the chance of making an appearance in the background of the famous ESPN College Gameday Show.
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately
A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah 2023 Bozeman Tour Date Confirmed
Bozeman and Missoula are both getting their long-postponed Trevor Noah comedy tour dates confirmed for 2023. Dates are booked and details are here. His Bozeman show date is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th, 2023 and his Missoula show date is at the Adams Center on April 29th, 2023. These Montana shows are a part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour. Tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 11 AM.
35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.
We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
Remember When Bozeman Area Homes Were $245K?
You probably do since it wasn't that long ago. Bozeman area home prices "back in the good old days" still enjoyed a slow and steady value increase. But it's nothing like the meteoric rise we've seen in the last few years. For data geeks, the Gallatin Association of Realtors keeps...
Bozeman Events Calendar for Cat Griz Weekend 2022: Music, Shopping and Parties
Looking for fun during Cat Griz weekend in Bozeman? You're in luck. The weekend is packed with concerts and big shopping events. Thursday, November 17th, 2022: Ladies Night in Downtown Bozeman - (Main Street, Bozeman) This annual shopping and socializing event is huge. Happening from 5pm to 8pm and beyond. Over 50 downtown businesses have sales, specials, freebies, raffles, beverages, snacks and goodie bags.
4 Kid-Friendly, Bozeman Area Events Happening This Weekend
Need some fun with the kiddos after a cold, snowy week? The Bozeman area has several family friendly events happening this weekend. Friday, November 11th: 70's Roller Nights at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds - (901 North Black, Bozeman) Happening in Building #1. DJ Swoon will be spinning the best of the Disco Era. FOR THOSE THAT OWN SKATES!! Kids Skate 5pm-7pm (All kids must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) All Levels Skate 5pm-7pm. LESSONS 6pm-7pm : $10 (basic skating going forward **without falling** required) Adult Skate 18+ 7pm-9pm : Trick contest, Costume Contest. Some skates available for rent at additional charge but sizes are limited. Hosted by Biome Slow Craft Collective.
12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman
This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Hilarious Comedian Making Stop In Bozeman! Get Your Tickets NOW
If you are ready for a fun night full of laughter, you won't want to miss this famous comedian's stop in Bozeman. Jeff Dunham will be at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 29th and tickets are on sale NOW!. The hilarious Dunham has made appearances on numerous platforms, like The...
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
In Need This Thanksgiving? These Bozemanites Are Here To Help.
2022 has been a rough year for a lot of Montanans. The price of housing has continued to rise, the price of gas hit an all-time high this past summer, a trip to the grocery store costs more than before, and according to some experts, we're heading into a brutal winter, which means higher utility costs.
Bozeman’s Ladies Night Official Map and Complete List of Specials is Here
We've talked about how much fun this Thursday night (November 17th) is going to be at Bozeman's Ladies Night...a night of really stellar shopping and dining deals to kickoff the holiday season in downtown Bozeman. What we're excited about is the sheer number of businesses that are participating this year....
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0