If You've Frozen Your Eggs, BuzzFeed News Wants To Hear From You

By Tomi Obaro
 3 days ago

Morsa Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Egg freezing has become an increasingly popular option for people looking to exert some control over their reproductive futures. But what does egg freezing actually entail? BuzzFeed News would like to hear from people who have frozen their eggs for an upcoming story. Fill out this form (we take your privacy seriously and will not share your personal information from the form without your permission) and we may contact you.

