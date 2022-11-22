Read full article on original website
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Up North Voice
The wild turkey is making a comeback
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate
The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
Protestors call for new legislation to protect MI animals
Animal crimes grew by around 100 cases each year from 2016 to 2018. Shellnut says in order to change this trend, Michigan legislators need to sign in mandatory felonies for animal abusers & murderers.
Detroit News
Livengood: New senator hopes to avoid becoming Michigan Senate's Joe Manchin
Kristen McDonald Rivet won a seat in the Michigan Senate earlier this month after campaigning on an agenda of securing "economic freedom" for a Tri-Cities region where three in four jobs are lower wage and prosperity is an increasingly distant Rust Belt memory. She'll be the first Democrat to represent...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan AG Nessel launches consumer protection effort
With the arrival of the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching her annual campaign to protect consumers against scams. Nessel says Michigan consumers deserve “peace of mind” that they won’t fall prey to scammers or have their personal and financial information stolen. The AG’s website...
Michigan drops more than 10 places in hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings. The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
michiganradio.org
Avoiding the stores, and opting for the outdoors this Black Friday in Michigan
A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
