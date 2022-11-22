Serve Denton wins regional award for stakeholder engagement

Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith receives the Stakeholder Engagement award from {span}Scott Orr, vice chair of the board of directors at the Center of Nonprofit Management,{/span} at Energy Center in Dallas on Nov. 10. Courtesy photo

Serve Denton has been honored with the Stakeholder Engagement award by the Center of Nonprofit Management for the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The award, presented Nov. 10 to Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith, recognizes a nonprofit that “shares their results with their board, staff, funders, and partners to strengthen their engagement in the organization’s mission for greater community impact,” according to a news release from the company. The nonprofit had more than 30 supporters in attendance during the CNM banquet at Energy Square, where other organizations also were honored.