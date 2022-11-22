ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serve Denton wins regional award for stakeholder engagement

By Amber Gaudet
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith receives the Stakeholder Engagement award from Scott Orr, vice chair of the board of directors at the Center of Nonprofit Management, at Energy Center in Dallas on Nov. 10.

Serve Denton has been honored with the Stakeholder Engagement award by the Center of Nonprofit Management for the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The award, presented Nov. 10 to Serve Denton CEO Pat Smith, recognizes a nonprofit that “shares their results with their board, staff, funders, and partners to strengthen their engagement in the organization’s mission for greater community impact,” according to a news release from the company. The nonprofit had more than 30 supporters in attendance during the CNM banquet at Energy Square, where other organizations also were honored.

