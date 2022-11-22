Read full article on original website
Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected
DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
Happy Thanksgiving! Another serving of Turkey Notes, please!
‘Tis the time of the year to warm our fingers, loosen our tongues and sharpen our minds to craft a delightful turkey note. Turkey notes are an annual tradition in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. Like many activities observed and dishes made, the turkey note has its stalwart fans and its fierce detractors. Are you curious about the history of this turkey-themed poem? We have a number of blogs about this poem including a few that touch on its story such as in our “Turkey Notes” blog post.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST. Nearly a...
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
Iowa child had skin grafts after suffering burns, police allege
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of […]
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
