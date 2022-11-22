ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
NASHVILLE, TN
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
