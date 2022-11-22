Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
themeparktourist.com
Christmas in Orlando: The 5 Best Festive Celebrations To Get Into The Holiday Spirit!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and the festivities are already well and truly underway in Orlando, Florida!. Whether you’re a local or simply visiting for the festive season, Christmas in Orlando is an incredibly magical experience with endless offerings for you and your family to enjoy. Though it may still feel like summer outside, here are a few ways to immerse yourself in Orlando’s winter magic this holiday season!
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Bay News 9
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast
Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
Bay News 9
Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
Bay News 9
UCF students volunteer to raise future service animals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Through a volunteer program at the University of Central Florida, students are raising puppies to go on to work as service animals. The program, called Service Dog Training and Education Program (STEP), partners with the national non-profit Canine Companions to raise the dogs. What You Need...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
Bay News 9
Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up
Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
Bay News 9
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Bay News 9
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Bay News 9
Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
Bay News 9
Record number of Thanksgiving travelers take off and touch down at Orlando airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Expected to be the busiest time to travel, airport officials at Orlando International Airport say the number of Thanksgiving passengers has exceeded projections, so far logging a 14.5% increase from last year. What You Need To Know. OIA is expected to be one of the busiest...
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
