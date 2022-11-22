Read full article on original website
Related
NCRW to host meeting
Larry Pannell, Perry City Manager, will be guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Noble County Republican Women. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at 611 Bakehouse. Pannell will be giving an update on what is happening in Perry. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Joniece LeValley is president of the group.
Donate to the Perry Food Pantry!
Looking to donate goods or your time? Check out the Perry Food Pantry. The local food pantry, located on the East Side of the Square behind Schieffer’s Insurance takes donations year-round, not just during the holidays. They also serve members of the community year-round. Perry Food Pantry can always use food donations of all kinds and those interested can even donate their own time as a…
Mirrors of Yesterday
25 Years Ago Preparations were in full swing for the Perry Main Street Christmas Ball. The event to take place at the Perry National Guard armory from 8pm to midnight Dec 6. Featured will be dancing to the big band sound of the A1 Good Orchestra, food and beverage, valet parking and a silent auction for Christmas trees, elegant holicay wreaths and decorations. Tickets for the Main Street…
C-D Student Council recognized
The Covington-Douglas Student Council is made up of 33, 7th-12th grade, students and they are led by advisor, Zandy Halcomb. C-D STUCO tries to boost school spirit, engage in community activities and be positive role models at school and within the C-D community. They attend district and state meetings as well as having local council meetings monthly. These students also attend Basic and…
Gary Lee Wilson
Gary Lee Wilson, age 75, of Perry, passed away on November 21, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home of Perry. Gary was born on March 25, 1947, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to E.L. and Amelia...
Elementary students to ‘take the stage’ for upcoming holiday performances
Elementary students to ‘take the stage’ Perry Upper Elementary School students have been busy preparing for their annual winter musical. The program will be held on Monday, December 5 in the Perry High School auditorium. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the fourth grade musical, followed by the Maroon Melodymakers performance at approximately 7:15 p.m. It is free and open to the public to…
UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed
In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
Natalie Cook earns
Oklahoma State Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Dave Smith and cross country runners Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook picked up several yearly awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and Big 12 following their performances this season, the organizations announced Tuesday. Smith swept the men’s and women’s Coach of the…
