On November 21 Triad Knights hockey met up with the Granite City Warriors for a league away game. Granite City won the game 6-0. In this photo, Sr. Dylan Sedlak No. 89 of Triad is handling the puck in front of the Warriors bench, Jr. Peyton Ulcini, No. 17 is helping out. Defending for the Warriors are Sr. Bobby Scott, No. 2 and Jr. Jake Elliott, No. 90. The next matchup between the two clubs will be 9 p.m. Nov 28.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO