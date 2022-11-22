Read full article on original website
timesnewspapers.com
Congratulations, Kirkwood!
The Kirkwood High School Pioneers took the Frisco Bell for the ninth row in a year with the team’s 56-7 win over the Webster Groves High School Statesmen in today’s Turkey Day football game at Moss Field in Webster Groves!. KHS Pioneer Deion Brown set the Kirkwood record...
timestribunenews.com
Triad Knights and Granite City Warriors ice hockey clubs donate board games to Billie’s Kids
On November 21 Triad Knights hockey met up with the Granite City Warriors for a league away game. Granite City won the game 6-0. In this photo, Sr. Dylan Sedlak No. 89 of Triad is handling the puck in front of the Warriors bench, Jr. Peyton Ulcini, No. 17 is helping out. Defending for the Warriors are Sr. Bobby Scott, No. 2 and Jr. Jake Elliott, No. 90. The next matchup between the two clubs will be 9 p.m. Nov 28.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
feastmagazine.com
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
fox9.com
Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family
Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
gladstonedispatch.com
Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief
A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
KMOV
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
KMOV
Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
timestribunenews.com
Dalton, Harris Exit from County Board
Liz Dalton of Collinsville and Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon are among the members of the Madison County Board who participated in their final meeting on Wednesday, November 16, and offered farewell statements upon being encouraged to do so by Chairman Kurt Prenzler. Dalton, who is losing her seat on...
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
