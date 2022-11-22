Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Urbana Park District hosts their 55th Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be well earned for some people in the Champaign County area. The Urbana Park District held their annual Turkey Trot this morning. And people came out in droves to get one last run in before mealtime. It’s been 55 years of non-stop turkey trotting. They even […]
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
Central Illinois Proud
300 South Side Mission volunteers distribute more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tradition more than 50 years strong. South Side Mission in Peoria provided more than 2,000 meals to the community on Thanksgiving. Hundreds of families pick up their meals on Thursday morning, while other meals were delivered by volunteers. “We have been doing...
Enough Stuff Thrift Shop hosts Thanksgiving ham giveaway
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is helping families put food on the table this Thanksgiving. Wednesday, Enough Stuff in East Peoria handed out 90 free hams to community members. Enough Stuff is a thrift shop and community space that takes donated items and gives them away for free. The hams on Wednesday […]
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
1470 WMBD
SOS Police out on Black Friday looking for misuse of disabled parking placards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you plan to go out Black Friday shopping, and you have a disability parking placard you’re not supposed to, law enforcement will be watching. Secretary of State Police will be out attempting to catch those illegally using the placards Friday at malls throughout the state, including in Peoria.
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
Central Illinois Proud
Toddler injured in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been arrested after a two-year-old sustained a serious injury in an accidental shooting on Thursday evening. According to a press release Friday, Peoria Police were alerted Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. that a two-year-old child had been taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families in need
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Midwest Food Bank, the Peoria Journal Star, and Salvation Army are teaming up to make sure local families don’t go hungry this Christmas. On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers filled more than 4,700 food boxes. It’s part of the Peoria Journal Star Christmas Fund campaign. “It is such an honor for […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria runners take to the streets for Turkey Day 5K
PEORIA, Ill. — If you’ll be driving around downtown Peoria Thanksgiving morning, be aware there’ll be a lot of runners on the streets. Peoria’s ‘Chocolate Turkey 5K, sponsored by ShaZam Racing, begins at 8 a.m. on Water Street between Liberty and Main. The course continues to Eaton, then Washington.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
