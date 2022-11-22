ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District hosts their 55th Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be well earned for some people in the Champaign County area. The Urbana Park District held their annual Turkey Trot this morning. And people came out in droves to get one last run in before mealtime. It’s been 55 years of non-stop turkey trotting. They even […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
URBANA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Enough Stuff Thrift Shop hosts Thanksgiving ham giveaway

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is helping families put food on the table this Thanksgiving. Wednesday, Enough Stuff in East Peoria handed out 90 free hams to community members. Enough Stuff is a thrift shop and community space that takes donated items and gives them away for free. The hams on Wednesday […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign

Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler injured in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been arrested after a two-year-old sustained a serious injury in an accidental shooting on Thursday evening. According to a press release Friday, Peoria Police were alerted Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. that a two-year-old child had been taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Midwest Food Bank, the Peoria Journal Star, and Salvation Army are teaming up to make sure local families don’t go hungry this Christmas. On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers filled more than 4,700 food boxes. It’s part of the Peoria Journal Star Christmas Fund campaign. “It is such an honor for […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria runners take to the streets for Turkey Day 5K

PEORIA, Ill. — If you’ll be driving around downtown Peoria Thanksgiving morning, be aware there’ll be a lot of runners on the streets. Peoria’s ‘Chocolate Turkey 5K, sponsored by ShaZam Racing, begins at 8 a.m. on Water Street between Liberty and Main. The course continues to Eaton, then Washington.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
1470 WMBD

OSF to give employees pay raises

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
PEORIA, IL

