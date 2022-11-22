The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles took down the Florida Gators 45-38 in nail-biting fashion at the Sunshine Showdown season finale on Friday. It was a matchup for the ages, one that went down to the wire on a drive filled with penalties and unnerving plays that could have led to an even more dramatic finish in Tallahassee. With Florida driving in search of the tying score, the defense held strong and won the State of Florida in victory formation.

